Arne Slot Explains How Liverpool Can Replace Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Game-Breaking Quality
Rather than Liverpool’s new right back Jeremie Frimpong, Arne Slot has tipped Florian Wirtz to replicate the creativity which his side lost through Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid.
Questions about the fullback’s defensive acumen persisted throughout his trophy-laden Liverpool career, but there was rarely any doubt about his unerring ability to pick out a teammate with the ball at his feet. Alexander-Arnold provided more Premier League assists than any other defender in the competition’s history (64) and so often seemed to be the catalyst for Liverpool against stubborn rearguards.
After his side’s final friendlies of pre-season on Monday, Slot acknowledged the void Alexander-Arnold has left. “We have lost with Trent a lot of creativity from the back, Trent’s crosses and picking out runners was so special,” the Dutch boss admitted.
However, he was quick to add: “I think Florian has this quality as well in a totally different position but he brings that creativity.”
“There is always room for improvement in every department,” Slot added. “We have added a few extra weapons. Florian has a lot of creativity in the final third.”
Wirtz is an undoubtedly creative outlet. Across the 2024–25 Bundesliga campaign, he ranked among the top three players for assists, expected assists and passes into the penalty area. These figures come with the caveat that Wirtz racked them up in a division which is far more open than the Premier League, with rivers of space coursing through contests that are littered with transitions.
This is the point where Mohamed Salah may raise his hand.
Liverpool’s unrelenting talisman benefitted from Alexander-Arnold’s unique passing range more than any other player. The right back played 146 ‘line-breaking passes’—progressive passes which penetrate the opposition’s defensive shape—directly to Salah, per Opta. No other pairing in the Premier League combined for anywhere close to this swollen tally. Alexander-Arnold also played Salah in behind the opposition backline (37) more than other duo.