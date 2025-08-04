Liverpool 3–2 Athletic Club: Player Ratings as Gakpo, Salah Fire Reds to Sweep of Doubleheader
Liverpool defeated Athletic Club for the second time on Monday at Anfield as Arne Slot started a more experienced side in the finale.
The game had a more frenetic pace to start compared to the earlier fixture of the doubleheader. One notable player, Liverpool club captain Virgil van Dijk, was absent due to illness.
Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 14th minute after Liverpool put Athletic Club under immense pressure. Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitiké were slicing up the defence in front of them before the latter found Salah free in the box. The Egyptian made no mistake to find the back of the net.
Ekitiké, in particular, stood out in the opening 20 minutes occupying space on the left side looking to cut in as Cody Gakpo lurked around the edge of the box making himself available for a cutback.
As in the first fixture, everyone paused in the 20th minute to honor the late Diogo Jota and André Silva.
Oihan Sancet got the visitors level in the 29th minute after another instance of sloppy defending, this time during a set piece. Slot won’t be happy with how both of his squads defended on the day given how well they played in other phases.
In the second half, Ekitiké nearly finished off a dangerous transition from Liverpool as the Reds showcased how threatening they can be on the counter with two dynamic full backs in Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong. Liverpool ended up getting their second from the ensuing corner after a short routine and run from Ryan Gravenberch. The midfielder fired a low-driven shot which was saved, but eventually tapped in by Gakpo.
Gakpo was on the wrong end of a Maroan Sannadi effort during a corner kick resulting in an own goal, but the Dutch forward made up for it six minutes later with his second goal of the half. Former Salford City striker Will Wright made his Anfield debut in the second half replacing Wirtz.
Salah had a chance to double his tally on the day in the 80th minute, but he sent a penalty over the bar. The game finished 3–2 with the Reds looking ahead to the Community Shield on Sunday against Crystal Palace.
Sports Illustrated’s Liverpool player ratings from the match below.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Athletic Club (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili
7.1
LB: Milos Kerkez
7
CB: Wataru Endō
6.6
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
6.9
RB: Jeremie Frimpong
6.5
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
7.3
DM: Dominik Szoboszlai
6.8
LW: Cody Gakpo
7.9
AM: Florian Wirtz
6.8
RW: Mohamed Salah
8.1
ST: Hugo Ekitiké
7.5
SUB: Federico Chiesa (56' for Ekitiké)
6.3
SUB: Amarao Nallo (72' for Frimpong)
6.3
SUB: Florian Wirtz (74' for Will Wright)
6.6