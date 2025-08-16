Arne Slot Reveals Liverpool Injury Scare to Problem Position
Liverpool manager Arne Slot revealed that Jeremie Frimpong was forced off with a hamstring problem during Friday night’s opening Premier League fixture, causing a considerable selection headache for the Dutch coach in that position.
Frimpong couldn’t match the goal which he scored on his first competitive appearance for Liverpool during last weekend’s Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace and struggled to contain Bournemouth’s David Brooks at Anfield. The summer recruit ended on the winning side this time, but only lasted until the hour mark.
Slot subsequently revealed that this was an enforced substitution. “That wasn’t out of luxury,” Liverpool’s boss sighed to Sky Sports post-game. “That was because Jeremie Frimpong felt his hamstring at halftime and made a lot of sprints.
“He was doing quite well, but the other right fullback Conor Bradley is already out with an injury, so we don’t want to take the risk of losing another fullback.”
Bradley is nursing a muscular injury of his own which he sustained earlier in the summer and didn’t even make it into the matchday squad. Without Trent Alexander-Arnold to call upon, the Northern Ireland international was expected to challenge Frimpong for the right back berth, yet an hour into the new campaign and neither player was available.
Joe Gomez had recovered from a groin problem to come off the bench, but as Slot explained, couldn’t be risked to last even half an hour. Defensive midfielder Wataru Endo had to fill in for Frimpong before the English defender tentatively stepped on to the pitch for the final 15 minutes.
Left back Milos Kerkez was also subbed off at the same time as Frimpong but that was not the result of any injury concern. “Milos Kerkez is a player that I think the fans like—because every duel he goes all in!” Slot beamed. “But when you have a yellow card already and you play [Antoine] Semenyo, that’s quite a worry.”
Liverpool travel to Newcastle United’s St James’ Park on Aug. 25 for a tantalising edition of Monday night football. While the focus will naturally linger on the Alexander Isak transfer saga, Slot may be more concerned with who he can select to line up at right back.