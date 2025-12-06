Arne Slot Makes Major Mohamed Salah Decision for Leeds Battle
Mohamed Salah has been benched for a third successive Liverpool match after being named among the substitutes for the clash with Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.
The 33-year-old had been dropped from Arne Slot’s starting lineup for the previous two matches having struggled to replicate last season’s exceptional standards. He’s managed just five goals in 19 appearances across all competitions.
Salah was snubbed for the 2–0 victory over West Ham United last weekend, not even making an appearance from the bench as Liverpool ended a three-game losing streak. Dominik Szoboszlai was used on the right wing as Slot shuffled his pack.
The Egyptian was once again on the bench against Sunderland midweek, but did replace Cody Gakpo at the half-time whistle during the underwhelming 1–1 draw. He failed to make a significant impact as a substitute as his goal drought extended to six games for club and country.
Slot has once again neglected the Liverpool legend for the trip to Elland Road, starting Szoboszlai on the right flank ahead of Salah. More questions will be asked of the Dutchman following another major selection call.
Only Alan Shearer (20) and Thierry Henry (10) have more goals against Leeds in the Premier League than Salah (9), who scored a brace against the Yorkshire side during his last trip to Elland Road in 2023.
Liverpool entered the Premier League weekend in ninth place having suffered a string of dismal results and performances over the past two months, with pressure rising on Slot. The Dutch coach desperately needs victory against Leeds to dampen speculation over his future—and perhaps Salah can come to his rescue from the bench.
Liverpool Starting Lineup vs. Leeds United
Liverpool starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.
Substitutes: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Robertson, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Ngumoha, Salah, Isak.