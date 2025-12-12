‘In the Best Interest’—Arne Slot Makes Mohamed Salah Decision for Brighton Clash
Mohamed Salah will be included in Liverpool’s squad for Saturday’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, multiple reports have confirmed.
Salah was left behind on Merseyside for Liverpool’s midweek win over Inter in the Champions League, days after he launched an explosive rant at the club in which he alleged that he’d been “thrown under the bus” amid the Reds’ dismal run of form.
The right winger, still regarded by many to be the best in the world, also claimed he no longer had a working relationship with manager Arne Slot—an accusation that’s led to days of wild speculation about his future at Anfield.
Slot told his Friday news conference that he would discuss the evolving situation with Salah in person, with the two thrashing out whether he’d be included in Liverpool’s squad for the visit of Brighton.
Now, The Athletic and a number of other publications report “positive” talks were held between the two, and the decision has been made to recall Salah to Liverpool’s squad.
The clash with Brighton, if Salah indeed plays, could be the last time he’s seen in a Liverpool shirt for six weeks, owing to his upcoming participation in the Africa Cup of Nations. The 33-year-old will join up with Egypt on Monday, Dec. 15, potentially missing seven games if the Pharaohs make the AFCON final.
Salah’s Role on Saturday Remains Unknown
Even if Salah does make the matchday squad against Brighton, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be selected to start after a midweek tactical tweak from Slot. The reigning PFA Player of the Year was overlooked by his manager against West Ham United, Sunderland and Leeds, which prompted last weekend’s outburst, and the Dutchman opted against playing with a traditional winger against Inter.
Instead, Slot experimented with a few solutions he hoped would snap Liverpool’s recent slump. The former Feyenoord boss started Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitiké up top for just the second time this season against Inter—a formula that produced little success in terms of chemistry between the two but ultimately did lead to a positive result.
Given Isak’s poor form, Slot could keep the Swede on the bench at the weekend and allow Ekitiké to lead the line, opening the door for Salah to return on the right.
Rewarding the Liverpool legend with a start after his recent antics might not be an outcome Slot desires, though. All eyes will be on the 47-year-old when he drops his XI on Saturday afternoon.