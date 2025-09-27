Arne Slot on Cusp of Famous Liverpool Record
Arne Slot could become the fastest Liverpool manager to ever reach 100 points for the club during Saturday’s meeting with Crystal Palace.
The Dutchman has enjoyed a stunning introduction to English football, breezing to the Premier League title in his debut season and overseeing a perfect start to the defence of their crown this time around.
After 43 games in the Premier League, Slot sits on 99 points, meaning he needs just one from Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace to reach a century.
Getting to 100 so fast has never been accomplished by any Liverpool manager in the club’s top flight history but, perhaps most impressively, Slot still has a handful of games left to chase that final point needed to break the record.
Fastest Liverpool Managers to 100 Points
Manager
Games Needed
Kenny Dalglish
48
David Ashworth
56
Jürgen Klopp
57
Bob Paisley
57
Joe Fagan
57
Kenny Dalglish reached 100 points for Liverpool in 48 games, meaning Slot needs just one draw from upcoming games against Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United and Brentford to make the record his own.
Former boss Jürgen Klopp only reached 100 in 57 games, but the German did snatch the record for fastest to 300 points away from Dalglish, doing so in 146 games compared to Dalglish’s 150. Slot is on track to claim that for himself.
During his time with Feyenoord, Slot racked up a total of 307 points across 135 Eredivisie games. Shockingly, that only produced one league title in 2022–23, which he needed just one year to match in the Premier League.