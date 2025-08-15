Arne Slot Rates Chelsea’s 2025–26 Premier League Title Hopes
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has backed Chelsea to compete for the Premier League title this season, insisting he felt the Blues were good enough to challenge last year as well.
The Blues appeared to be fringe contenders during the first half of the 2024–25 campaign before a vicious slump in form saw them forced to fight for a spot in the top four, but morale is high at Stamford Bridge after a summer which saw Enzo Maresca’s side lift the Club World Cup.
While Slot admits Liverpool are favourites to retain their crown this year, the Reds boss backed Chelsea to make even more noise at the top of the table.
“I expected them to win last season already,” Slot told talkSPORT. “The amount of quality they have and they were there at the start of the season. They were in [the title race] after 10 games. They were still there [in December].
“Squad depth, quality, they have a very good manager as well, and I think they’ve shown this by winning the trophies they won last season.
“It was good for us that they also had a period last season where they struggled and that’s why they couldn’t compete till the end for the league title.
“But now they’re strengthening the team again, so a team that’s, in my opinion, one of the ones that are going to challenge for a league title.”
As Maresca prepared for Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Sunday, the Blues boss brushed off Slot’s comments and insisted he is only focused on helping his squad improve on last season’s performance.
“I don’t pay attention to what the other people say about us,” Maresca said in response. “Also because it’s easy to say that more clubs are involved. I don’t like to play this kind of game.
“I like to be focused on players, try to improve and then what they say, they can say what they want.”