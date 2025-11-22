Arne Slot Ready to Take Major Gamble With Liverpool Selection
Arne Slot has admitted he might be forced to play Alexander Isak ahead of his more in-form teammates to build up the Sweden’s international’s fitness levels.
Isak missed the entirety of pre-season with Newcastle United as he sought to push through a move to Liverpool and he’s unsurprisingly struggled with his form and fitness since making the Premier League record-breaking switch.
The £125 million striker has started just six matches for the Reds and is yet to complete a full 90 minutes, but a run of seven games in 22 days for the reigning Premier League champions will result in plenty of first-team exposure.
Slot has confessed that Isak is still not fully match sharp, but has revealed the dilemma he faces over starting the 26-year-old ahead of those in better shape.
“We can improve as a team and we will improve definitely as individuals because players will be adapted to the league much better,” Slot said before Liverpool’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Friday. “With Alex, it will still take a bit of time but he will end up being the player he was at Newcastle if we get him fit.
Slot: It’s Always Difficult to Find the Balance
“I do know that 100 per cent fit Alexander Isak is a big, big, big plus for this team. But for him to get there, he might need to have minutes where you could argue that another player might be further ahead of him in terms of match fitness.”
Slot also admitted to discussing Isak’s situation with the club’s medical and performance staff as he seeks to help the Swede rediscover his mojo.
“This morning, I had a conversation with the performance staff, ’What is the best way for him—not for Liverpool—to get him as fast as we can to that 100 per cent?’” said the Dutch manager. “I always have to find the balance between what is the best for him as an individual and for us as a team.”
With games coming thick and fast for the Reds over the hectic festive period, Slot will have to find the balance between offering Isak opportunities and managing his minutes to avoid injury—especially with Hugo Ekitiké, Isak’s competitor, having shone this season.