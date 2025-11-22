Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool are aiming to recover from their humiliating defeat away at Manchester City when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The Reds have had the international break to lick their wounds after a dismal 3–0 defeat to City in their last outing and will be desperate for redemption on their return. They are now firmly on the periphery of the Premier League title race as their grasp on their crown slips.
Victory over Forest, whom they failed to beat in either Premier League duel last term including an Anfield defeat, would move them within five points of table-toppers Arsenal before Sunday’s north London derby. But Liverpool know perfection is now required to retain their title—and current form suggests they will fall short.
After a mini-resurgence in victories over Aston Villa and Real Madrid, Liverpool appeared to have turned the corner, but another dire display at City will have dented confidence. Forest, who secured their first league win of the Sean Dyche era before the international period, will be keen to take advantage of low morale.
They start the weekend in the relegation zone having already cycled through several managers, but their 3–1 win over Leeds United offers hope of a revival. Draws with Manchester United and Sturm Graz prior to beating the Whites, as well as a win over Porto, suggest things are moving in the right direction.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Andy Madley
- VAR: James Bell
Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 3 wins
- Nottingham Forest: 1 win
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Liverpool
Nottingham Forest
Man City 3–0 Liverpool - 11/0911/25
Nottingham Forest 3–1 Leeds - 11/09/25
Liverpool 1–0 Real Madrid - 11/04/25
Sturm Graz 0–0 Nottingham Forest - 11/06/25
Liverpool 2–0 Aston Villa - 11/01/25
Nottingham Forest 202 Man Utd - 11/01/25
Liverpool 0–3 Crystal Palace - 10/29/25
Bournemouth 2–0 Nottingham Forest - 10/26/25
Brentford 3–2 Liverpool - 10/25/25
Nottingham Forest 2–0 Porto - 10/23/25
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised - audio coverage on BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio Nottingham, BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT
Canada
fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network
Mexico
Caliente TV, FOX One
Liverpool Team News
There is good and bad news for Liverpool on the injury front. Alisson’s much-anticipated return has been confirmed by Slot and will be welcomed by supporters, but injuries to Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz causes issues.
Wirtz sustained a muscle injury on international duty with Germany despite producing his best performance of the season against Slovakia, while Bradley is expected to be missing for at least the next three weeks.
With Jeremie Frimpong still sidelined, Bradley’s fitness issues could force Slot to call upon Dominik Szoboszlai at right back once again. However, with Wirtz also absent in attacking midfield, the Hungarian might be preferred further forward while Joe Gomez fills in for the Northern Ireland international.
Youngsters Jayden Danns, Stefan Bajcetic and Givoanni Leoni are long-term absentees.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Gomez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak.
Nottingham Forest Team News
The Tricky Trees are inundated with injuries ahead of the trip to Liverpool, with last season’s top goalscorer Chris Wood still absent. The New Zealand international has been missing since the Porto victory and remains absent with a knee problem.
Former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi is also missing for Forest, meaning Igor Jesus will lead the line on Merseyside. Summer recruits Dilane Bakwa, Douglas Luiz and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all out of action, too.
Backup goalkeeper Angus Gunn remains in the treatment room, as does right back Ola Aina, but Callum Hudson Odoi, who scored the winner at Anfield last term, should make his comeback from a dead leg.
Nottingham Forest Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Nottingham Forest predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Sels; Savona, Milenković, Murillo, Williams; Sangaré, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus.
Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest Score Prediction
Liverpool remain an unpredictable force this season, but their home form has still been largely impressive. Bar the defeat to bitter adversaries Manchester United, they have won all of their Premier League matches at Anfield this term.
Anfield wins over Villa and Madrid underscored Liverpool’s quality when they operate at full tilt and there is still a world-class team somewhere within this current setup.
Given Liverpool’s shaky defence, Forest will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet this Saturday, but they might be overpowered by the home side’s array of attacking threats.
Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Nottingham Forest