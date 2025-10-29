Arne Slot Responds to Liverpool Pressure With Mind-Blowing Team Selection
Arne Slot named a bizarre squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fourth round clash with Crystal Palace amid growing pressure following recent performances and results.
The Reds slumped to their fourth successive Premier League defeat and fifth loss in their last six matches on Saturday evening when they were beaten 3–2 by Brentford in the Premier League. The result leaves them seven points off table-toppers Arsenal and in crisis for the first time during Slot’s tenure.
The Carabao Cup clash with Palace, who have already beaten Liverpool twice this season, is viewed as an opportunity to get back on track for the Reds, but Slot’s team selection suggests his priorities lie elsewhere.
The Dutch coach made ten changes from the weekend defeat—left back Milos Kerkez the only player keeping his place—and selected a peculiar and inexperienced starting lineup, that includes youngsters Calvin Ramsay, Trey Nyoni, Rio Ngumoha and Kieran Morrison.
Freddie Woodman debuts in goal in place of Giorgi Mamardashvili, while Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson also feature in the backline. Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister provide some experience in midfield, with Federico Chiesa also adding some senior quality in attack.
What is perhaps more concerning for Liverpool supporters is Slot’s bench, which is entirely comprised of academy prospects. Summer goalkeeper recruit Ármin Pésci features alongside the likes of Kaide Gordon, Trent Koné-Doherty, Amara Nallo and Keyrol Figueroa.
Luckily for Liverpool, Palace have also made five changes to their starting lineup, but they have fielded a much more experienced XI and bench than the Reds.
Liverpool starting XI vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Woodman; Ramsay, Gomez, Robertson, Kerkez; Endo, Nyoni; Morrison, Mac Allister, Ngumoha; Chiesa.
Substitutes: Pésci, Gordon, Koné-Doherty, Pinnington, Nallo, Figueroa, Lucky, Pilling, Laffey.