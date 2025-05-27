Arne Slot Explains Why He Rejected Move to Liverpool’s Premier League Rivals
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed his family convinced him to reject an approach from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, 12 months before he headed to Anfield.
Slot was just two seasons into his spell with former employers Feyenoord when he caught the eye of Spurs by leading his side to the Eredivisie title, with the Premier League outfit earmarking him as a potential replacement for Antonio Conte.
The Dutch tactician ultimately rejected the move but did not have to wait long for another opportunity to move to the Premier League, with Liverpool snapping Slot up as their replacement for Jürgen Klopp in the summer of 2024.
Speaking to AD, Slot explained why family matters put an end to a possible move to Spurs and how things changed 12 months later when Liverpool came calling.
“The fact that I didn’t go to Spurs was 99% a family decision,” Slot revealed. “I told my children that they could still come to London during the holidays. My daughter replied, ‘But during the holidays I also want to do something with friends’.
“I already thought going to Spurs was a big deal, because who goes from Feyenoord straight to Tottenham? But when Liverpool came last season, everything was completely different. No one gets higher than Liverpool.”
After missing out on Slot, Spurs ultimately opted to hire Ange Postecoglou, who is awaiting a final decision on his continuation after winning the Europa League brought a positive end to a campaign which ended with Spurs 17th in the Premier League table, 46 points behind Liverpool.