Arsenal 0–1 PSG: Champions League Player Ratings as PSG Dominate Gunners
Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals taking a one goal lead back to France.
PSG took the lead inside four minutes through Ousmane Dembele with a left footed strike at the top of the box. The ball made its way through traffic before hitting the inside of the far post and in. The goal marked the first time Arsenal trailed in the knockout stage this campaign.
It took Arsenal about 40 minutes to finally settle in the game with Gabriel Martinelli coming close to equalizing in stoppage time. Arsenal looked more of a threat out of the tunnel for the second half with a goal erased through VAR and a big chance for Leandro Trossard. Then, the game settled back into a state that favored PSG: frantic, tiki-taka passing and looking to play through the lines.
Dembele's injury will have to be monitored after coming off for Bradley Barcola in the second half. He'll be a big miss in the second leg if he's not fit.
Even playing at home, Arsenal will be lucky to escape the first leg down just one goal. Ninety minutes left to keep their season alive while PSG continue to look like a real threat to win their first Champions League. For the Ligue 1 side, they'll be upset to not put the tie to bed given how dominant they were.
Check out player ratings from the game below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. PSG (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: David Raya
6.5/10
RB: Jurrien Timber
6.5/10
CB: William Saliba
6.6/10
CB: Jakub Kiwior
6.4/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
6.7/10
CM: Martin Odegaard
6.3/10
CM: Mikel Merino
6.7/10
CM: Declan Rice
7.6/10
RW: Bukayo Saka
6.2/10
ST: Leandro Trossard
5.8/10
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
6.0/10
SUB: Ben White (83' for Timber)
N/A
SUB: Ethan Nwaneri (90' for Odegaard)
N/A
PSG Player Ratings vs. Arsenal (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
8.6/10
RB: Achraf Hakimi
6.8/10
CB: Marquinhos
7.7/10
CB: Willian Pacho
6.7/10
LB: Nuno Mendes
7.6/10
CM: Fabian Ruiz
7.3/10
CM: Vitinha
6.7/10
CM: Joao Neves
7.6/10
RW: Desire Doue
7.2/10
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
8.0/10
ST: Ousmane Dembele
7.4/10
SUB: Bradley Barcola (70' for Dembele)
6.2/10
SUB: Goncalo Ramos (76' for Doue)
6.8/10
SUB: Warren Zaire-Emery (89' for Neves)
N/A