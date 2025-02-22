Arsenal 0-1 West Ham: Player Ratings From Arsenal's First Premier League Loss Since November
Arsenal couldn't take advantage of Liverpool's mid-week draw and had an uninspiring attacking performance, losing to West Ham United at home.
From the moment the starting whistle blew, West Ham set up a low defensive block that frustrated Arsenal, who struggled to find space in the final third. Graham Potter's defensive game plan worked to perfection in the first half and in the 41st minute, Jarrod Bowen finished off a deadly counter attack to put the visitors in front at Emirates Stadium.
As the clock ticked on, frustration began to intensify inside a tense Emirates. The Gunners' makeshift front line labored but couldn't pick a pass to open up a tight defense. With nerves mounting, Myles Lewis-Skelly lost the ball in a dangerous area and tackled Mohammed Kudus, who would've been through on goal. After a quick VAR check, the academy graduate saw his second red card in less than a month, leaving Arsenal down a man for the final 20 minutes.
10-man Arsenal couldn't find the equalizer and lost in the Premier League for the first time in 15 games. The injury crisis in attack has left Mikel Arteta short of alternatives and his team could muster only two shots on goal the entire game.
The Gunners are now eight points adrift of Liverpool in the title race with the Reds yet to play this weekend. Arteta will have to find answers quickly to help his team's seemingly toothless attack—their title charge depends on it.
Player ratings from the game below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. West Ham (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: David Raya
6.3/10
RB: Jurrien Timber
7.3/10
CB: William Saliba
6.7/10
CB: Gabriel
6.7/10
LB: Riccardo Calafiori
6.6/10
CM: Martin Ødegaard
6.6/10
CM: Thomas Partey
7.6/10
CM: Declan Rice
6.7/10
RW: Ethan Nwaneri
6/10
ST: Mikel Merino
6.4/10
LW: Leandro Trossard
6.9/10
SUB: Oleksandr Zinchenko (56' for Rice)
6.2/10
SUB: Myles Lewis-Skelly (56' for Calafiori)
5.3/10
SUB: Raheem Sterling (81' for Nwaneri)
N/A
SUB: Ben White (86' for Saliba)
N/A