Arsenal 1–2 Bournemouth: Player Ratings as Gunners Capitulate in Second Half
Arsenal lost to Bournemouth in the Premier League, just their fourth of the season, but one indicative of their domestic campaign. Historically, it's the first time Bournemouth has ever defeated Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in the league.
The Gunners took the lead in the first half through Declan Rice and looked relatively comfortable. They had opportunities to extend their lead, but they couldn't find a second. Then, through two moments of switching off and weakness on defending set pieces, they let Bournemouth back into the game through Dean Huijsen. Immediate impact for the oncoming Antoine Semenyo who found the defender with a long throw-in. The Gunners switched off eight minutes later when a ball ricocheted around in the penalty area from a corner.
Evanilson out-muscled Martin Odegaard for the go-ahead goal. Arsenal looked like a team with their eyes on overturning a one goal deficit in the Champions League semifinals. Arteta chose to start a strong team, hoping to build confidence ahead of PSG. Instead, it's clear he needs to return Mikel Merino to striker considering this front three isn't working.
Arsenal's season is on the line come Wednesday. If they go out of the Champions League, they'll more or less be seeing the season out looking to secure requalification.
Check out player ratings from the game below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Bournemouth (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: David Raya
5.2/10
RB: Ben White
6.4/10
CB: William Saliba
6.5/10
CB: Jakub Kiwior
6.2/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
6.4/10
CM: Martin Odegaard
7.6/10
CM: Thomas Partey
6.4/10
CM: Declan Rice
8.0/10
RW: Bukayo Saka
6.6/10
ST: Leandro Trossard
6.7/10
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
7.2/10
SUB: Mikel Merino (74' for Rice)
6.4/10
SUB: Ethan Nwaneri (86' for Saka)
N/A
SUB: Oleksandr Zinchenko (86' for White)
N/A
SUB: Raheem Sterling (86' for Saka)
N/A