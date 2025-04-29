PSG Outclass Arsenal in First Leg: Takeaways From Champions League Semifinals
Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal 1-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals and are 90 minutes away from a European final.
PSG were on the front foot from the jump putting the Gunners under pressure. Ousmane Dembele's fourth minute strike was the only goal of the night, but don't let the score fool you. PSG were the dominant side for most of the game. Arsenal are lucky to head to Paris down just one, but PSG will be confident playing in front of their home fans.
Positives for Arsenal are getting Thomas Partey back in the second leg, Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Bukayo Saka. Other than that, this team did not look like the side that eliminated Real Madrid.
Takeaways from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals below.
Thomas Partey's Silly Yellow Card Loomed Large
Thomas Partey's absence was felt from the first minute. Mikel Merino was dropped back into midfield, his natural position after deputizing at striker in recent months, to replace the suspended Ghanaian. PSG's midfield set up shop immediately and started picking out passes as they pleased.
They pressed high up the field and prevented Arsenal's preference of playing out from the back. Vitinha, as he's done in a breakout season, dictated tempo and facilitated PSG's dangerous attack. Partey's yellow card in the second leg against Real Madrid could be one of those "What if?" moments of the season.
He'll be back for the second leg giving Mikel Arteta more creativity in midfield.
Martin Odegaard's Future With Arsenal
Arsenal's captain struggled once again in and out of possession. The creative force from the two previous seasons has looked like a shell of himself. Supporters of his will say he's in a long run of bad form since returning from a September injury. His critics will call out how Arsenal win in spite of him and carry a passenger. Both would agree that his performances this season have not been up to snuff.
He's not as press resistant as he needs to be given how important his supply to Saka is in terms of kickstarting Arsenal attacks. Compared to someone like Myles Lewis-Skelly, who came into the Arsenal team at 18-years-old this season and is shrugging off defenders for fun, disrupting Odegaard is too easy for oppositions. It was way too easy for the likes of Willian Pacho, Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha to pressure the captain.
The season isn't over, but Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta have a major decision to make in the summer.
Desire Doue is a Superstar in the Making
Ousmane Dembele might've been the sole scorer on the night for PSG, but Desire Doue stood out on the night. The 19-year-old was alive in attack and never shied away from expressing himself on the pitch. Playing alongside Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Luis Enrique trusts the youngster to complete the front three.
He, alongside his front three, worked tirelessly all night on and off the ball to put Arsenal's back line and midfield under pressure. The way all three interchange in attack alongside dynamic wing backs makes PSG a real threat to win the competition.