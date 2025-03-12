SI

Arsenal 2-2 PSV: Champions League Player Ratings as Gunners Advance to Quarterfinals

Arsenal drew on the night, but they're through to the quarterfinals on aggregate by six goals.

Declan Rice scored again as Arsenal advanced to the quarterfinals.
Arsenal advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals in consecutive seasons eliminating PSV Eindhoven from the competition.

Leading by six goals on aggregate, Arsenal were heavy favorites to advance on the night. As such,
Mikel Arteta heavily rotated his side in key areas bringing in the likes of Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney and Jorginho.

The Ukrainian defender, playing in midfield, opened the scoring with a strong, left-footed strike from outside the box. Declan Rice also scored with a header for Arsenal's ninth goal of the fixture. Raheem Sterling notably assisted both of Arsenal's goals in the first half.

PSV refused to go quietly with Ivan Perisic and Couhaib Driouech scoring on the night, but their Champions League campaign ends on the night.

Arsenal player ratings as the advance in the Champions League.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. PSV Eindhoven (4-3-3)

Ratings Provided by FotMob

Players

Ratings

GK: David Raya

6.6/10

RB: Ben White

6.4/10

CB: Jakub Kiwior

5.8/10

CB: Gabriel

6.4/10

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly

6.8/10

CM: Oleksandr Zinchenko

7.6/10

CM: Jorginho

5.5/10

CM: Declan Rice

7.5/10

RW: Raheem Sterling

8.6/10

ST: Mikel Merino

6.5/10

LW: Kieran Tierney

6.3/10

SUB: Riccardo Calafiori (64' for Rice)

6.7/10

SUB: Leandro Trossard (64' for Merino)

6.1/10

SUB: Jurrien Timber (79' for White)

5.8/10

SUB: Martin Odegaard (79' for Zinchenko)

6.2/10

SUB: Gabriel Martinelli (79' for Tierney)

6.0/10

Player of the Match: Raheem Sterling

