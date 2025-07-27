Arsenal 3–2 Newcastle: Player Ratings As Gunners Edge Entertaining Friendly
Arsenal edged an entertaining preseason friendly against Newcastle United on Sunday, with a late Martin Ødegaard penalty ensuring the Gunners continued their winning start to the summer.
While the Magpies headed into this fixture off the back of a 4–0 drubbing at the hands of Celtic and the Alexander Isak situation hanging over their heads, they made the perfect start to this contest.
A flowing move from back to front eventually led to Sandro Tonali bursting in behind down the right. The Italian’s cut-back cross fell kindly for summer arrival Anthony Elanga, who scrappily converted his first goal in Newcastle colours.
Arsenal, who unveiled Viktor Gyökeres to supporters before kick-off, were thus forced to play from behind in Singapore, and they struggled their way into the contest. Mikel Merino, who led the line admirably during the Gunners’ injury crisis last season, was utilised in midfield here, and the disruptive Spaniard was hugely influential in helping Mikel Arteta’s side back into the game despite rarely appearing comfortable with the ball at his feet.
Merino drew Arsenal level after the half-hour mark with a cultured first-time finish past Nick Pope, and the Gunners’ turnaround was swiftly completed two minutes later, as young Alex Murphy wildly diverted a Kai Havertz cross into his own net
Arteta opted to stagger his substitutions throughout the second half, and Arsenal undoubtedly had the better of it despite Newcastle restoring parity through Jacob Murphy. Several members of the north London outfit forced Pope into strong saves, including 15-year-old Max Dowman, who once again made an impression during his 30-minute cameo.
The teenager, who was welcomed to the contest by a typically overzealous Joelinton challenge, was instrumental in producing the winning moment, as he jinked and jived his way into the Newcastle box before he was pushed in the back by the aforementioned Brazilian to earn Arsenal a penalty. Captain Ødegaard stepped up, having missed in the shootout against Milan, but made no mistake on this occasion.
Newcastle attempted to respond in the dying embers of the contest, but their one big chance, which fell to wingback Harrison Ashby, was saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Arsenal Player Ratings (4-3-3)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: David Raya
6.5
RB: Ben White
6.8
CB: William Saliba
6.3
CB: Riccardo Calafiori
7.0
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
6.3
CM: Ethan Nwaneri
6.5
CM: Martín Zubimendi
7.2
CM: Mikel Merino
7.5
RW: Bukayo Saka
7.3
ST: Kai Havertz
7.5
LW: Leandro Trossard
7.0
SUB: Martin Ødegaard (46’ for Nwaneri)
7.5
SUB: Jakub Kiwior (49’ for Calafiori)
6.5
SUB: Gabriel Martinelli (60’ for Havertz)
6.1
SUB: Kepa Arrizabalaga (60’ for Raya)
6.3
SUB: Max Dowman (60’ for Saka)
7.4
SUB: Declan Rice (69’ for Merino)
6.2
SUB: Andre Annous (77’ for Trossard)
N/A
SUB: Christian Nørgaard (77’ for Zubimendi)
6.0
SUB: Oleksandr Zinchenko (77’ for Lewis-Skelly)
6.1
SUB: Marli Salmon (77’ for Saliba)
6.1
SUB: Josh Nichols (77’ for White)
6.0
Subs not used: Tommy Setford (GK), Alexei Rojas (GK), Louie Copley, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ismeal Kabia, Reiss Nelson.
Newcastle Player Ratings (4-3-3)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Nick Pope
6.9
RB: Kieran Trippier
6.2
CB: Jamaal Lascelles
5.9
CB: Dan Burn
5.8
LB: Alex Murphy
5.1
CM: Joe Willock
6.5
CM: Sandro Tonali
7.0
CM: Bruno Guimarães
6.7
RW: Anthony Elanga
7.6
ST: William Osula
6.4
LW: Anthony Gordon
6.0
SUB: Emil Krafth (46’ for Guimarães)
6.4
SUB: Fabian Schär (46’ for Lascelles)
6.4
SUB: Matt Targett (46’ for Murphy)
6.1
SUB: Tino Livramento (46’ for Trippier)
6.5
SUB: Sven Botman (46’ for Burn)
6.2
SUB: Joelinton (46’ for Willock)
5.8
SUB: Lewis Miley (46’ for Tonali)
7.1
SUB: Harvey Barnes (46’ for Gordon)
6.3
SUB: Jacob Murphy (46’ for Elanga)
6.9
SUB: Harrison Ashby (70’ for Botman)
7.4
SUB: John Ruddy (73’ for Pope)
6.5
SUB: Sean Neave (74' for Osula)
5.8
Subs not used: Odisseas Vlachodimos (GK), Alfie Harrison, Anthony Munda, Travis Hernes, Seung-Soo Park.