‘Right For Us’—Eddie Howe Responds to Alexander Isak Transfer Demand
Eddie Howe has insisted that the final outcome of Alexander Isak’s transfer situation must be “right for Newcastle” after the striker recently made known his preference to leave St James’s Park.
The Sweden international has informed the Magpies of his eagerness to begin a new chapter, rejecting the opportunity to extend his contract with Newcastle in favour of facilitating a transfer to one of Europe’s elite clubs. His absence from the tour squad was put down to injury.
“Of course there are things going on behind the scenes,” Howe revealed ahead of Newcastle’s upcoming friendly with Arsenal in Singapore. “[Isak] will be aware he is in the news every day and I’m sure that is not easy for anyone in that situation. Conversations that happen with Alex and the club, or Alex and myself, will stay private for obvious reasons.
“We do share a good relationship. He has been magnificent for us since he joined. He’s very popular in the dressing room. We would love him to continue his journey at Newcastle. Although, whatever happens has to be right for Newcastle.”
Arsenal and Liverpool have been most strongly linked with the 25-year-old and despite the latter’s decision to sign French striker Hugo Ekitiké this summer for £79 million ($104.6 million), it’s believed that the Reds are still interested in Isak. Arsenal’s Viktor Gyökeres deal has ruled them out of the race.
Liverpool is reportedly the forward’s preferred destination, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that the Reds are the only club still in “concrete talks” for his services. The Italian journalist has also ruled out a lucrative move to Al Hilal, claiming that Isak wishes to remain in Europe.
Newcastle had previously placed a £150 million ($201.5 million) price tag on their prized asset, with Liverpool having already seen a £120 million ($161.2 million) approach rebuffed. Following Isak’s transfer request, the Magpies might have to settle for less than their original asking price.
Isak produced another exceptional goalscoring campaign last season as he netted 27 times in all competitions—including in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. He improved upon his tally from the previous term, during which he scored 25 times in total for Newcastle.