Arsenal ‘Strike €52 Million Deal’ to Sign New Defender, Jakub Kiwior Exit Nears
Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre back Piero Hincapié on an initial loan, reports have confirmed.
The Gunners have been chasing a new defender as they prepare to sanction the departure of Jakub Kiwior, who is due to join Porto in a deal worth as much as €27 million (£23.4 million, $31.5 million) including add-ons.
Christian Mosquera has already joined to offer cover for William Saliba and Gabriel, but now Hincapié is on his way to the Emirates Stadium after Arsenal reached a loan agreement with Leverkusen.
The terms of Arsenal’s agreement are not yet clear, however. The Athletic state the deal includes the option for the Gunners to make the move permanent next summer, whereas Fabrizio Romano insists the purchase clause is mandatory.
Either way, Arsenal are believed to have paid an initial €6 million to sign Hincapié, with a further €46 million set aside for a permanent move next summer.
Hincapié is due in London this weekend for a medical ahead of putting pen to paper on his contract with Arsenal.
The 23-year-old will arrive to provide further cover to the left side of Arsenal’s defence. While a natural at centre back, he has experience playing as a left back and will also offer another option if Oleksandr Zinchenko seals a departure before Monday’s transfer deadline.
Marseille are in talks over the Ukraine international, who has publicly admitted his disappointment towards losing his place as Arsenal’s starter to the emerging Myles Lewis-Skelly. Riccardo Calafiori is another versatile, left-sided option at Mikel Arteta’s disposal.