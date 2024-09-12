Arsenal's Best Away Goals in the North London Derby
Over the last three decades of the north London derby, Arsenal has painted north London red with iconic away goals scored in front of Spurs' home crowd.
Finding the back of the net in a derby is always a career highlight, but for the Gunners of past, present and future, scoring a meaningful goal against Spurs with a sea of white shirts whistling in the background is a moment that lives forever.
Whether the goals came at White Hart Lane, Wembley Stadium or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, some of the best players to ever represent Arsenal found their way onto the scoresheet in one of the Premier League’s most hostile environments.
Arsenal's Best Away Goals in the North London Derby
Thierry Henry’s Fourth North London Derby goal – Nov. 13, 2004
Arsenal’s all-time leading scorer netted his fourth north London derby goal to get Arsenal on the scoresheet in what would go on to be a nine-goal affair between the two sides.
In the dying minutes of the first half, the Frenchman brought down a cross from Lauren with one touch of his right foot before poking the bouncing ball home as he went to ground. Henry watched from his back as his effort beat Paul Robinson, silencing the crowd at White Hart Lane.
The Arsenal legend’s brilliant control and finish would ultimately spur the Gunners on to score four more in the second half, earning themselves a 5–4 victory.
Watch the moment here.
Patrick Vieira’s Title Clinching Goal – Apr. 25, 2004
The only thing better for the Gunners than winning the 2003–04 Premier League title was doing so at White Hart Lane. The Invincibles lived up to their name (and their trophy) when Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, and Patrick Vieira linked up in just the third minute to go up 1–0 in the north London derby.
The goal embodied just how surgical and unstoppable Henry and co. were under Arsène Wenger in the early 2000s. The striker won the ball back in his own half before darting forward past several defenders to play Bergkamp in on the left wing, who then found a streaking Vieira just ten yards out through on goal.
The game went on to finish 2–2, but one point was all Arsenal needed to clinch their third Premier League title, and the Gunners happily celebrated in their neighbor’s backyard.
Watch the moment here.
Alexandre Lacazette’s worldie at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – July 12, 2020
Alexandre Lacazette scored Arsenal’s first ever goal at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and even though the stands were empty because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Frenchman’s finish shook the grounds. Lacazette went for goal from 20 yards out and blasted a brilliant strike into the top corner, giving Hugo Lloris no chance at stopping the superb effort.
The goal put the Gunners up 1–0, but it was nothing more than a consolation prize after Tottenham responded with two goals to walk away with the 2–1 victory. The loss was a disappointing result for Mikel Arteta in his first north London derby, but his former striker's screamer was (and still is) worthy of a highlight reel.
Tomáš Rosický’s winning strike – Mar. 16, 2014
Tomáš Rosický delivered a magnificent individual effort just two minutes into Arsenal’s bout with Spurs back in 2014. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain found the winger in acres of space inside the box, and instead of cutting the ball back to one of his three teammates inside the area, Rosický drilled a half-volley into the far top corner of the net.
The strike secured Arsenal’s victory—its last at White Hart Lane—and sent the Gunners back to the Emirates with three points that ultimately helped the three-time Premier League champions finish the season 10 points ahead of its rival.