Arsenal Break Women’s Transfer Record to Sign Olivia Smith From Liverpool
Arsenal have completed the signing of Olivia Smith from Liverpool, breaking the women’s transfer record in the process.
It emerged earlier this month that 20-year-old Smith was joining Arsenal in a blockbuster deal which is reported to have set the team back a huge £1 million ($1.3 million)—the highest fee ever paid in women’s football.
The deal eclipses the previous record, set by Chelsea in January with the acquisition of USWNT defender Naomi Girma for £890,000 ($1.1 million at the time).
“It's a privilege and an honour,” Smith told club media. “Everything that Arsenal has accomplished is just so massive, and for me to now be a part of that, I'm very excited.
“I think it's always a very difficult decision to make a change, but at the end of the day, I always want to grow, and I think that's been my philosophy going through my career ever since I was young. I just want to find new ways to grow, learn from different coaches, learn from different teammates.
“I just felt like now is the right time, and it's always been my dream to play for a club like Arsenal as well, and they're doing so well again, so I'm excited to be here.”
Liverpool paid £200,000 ($268,000) to sign Canada international Smith from Sporting CP in July 2024. The young forward netted nine goals in 25 appearances across his solitary season with the Reds before taking her talents to Arsenal.
The Most Expensive Transfers in Women’s Football History
Player
From
To
Fee
Olivia Smith
Liverpool
Arsenal
£1m ($1.3m)
Naomi Girma
San Diego Wave
Chelsea
£890,000 ($1.1m)
Racheal Kundananji
Madrid CFF
Bay FC
£685,000 ($860,000)
Tarciane
Houston Dash
Lyon
£619,000 ($830,000)
Barbra Banda
Shanghai Shengli
Orlando Pride
£581,000 ($740,000)