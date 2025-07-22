Arsenal ‘Make Long-Awaited Breakthrough’ in Viktor Gyokeres Transfer Talks
Arsenal are on the cusp of a full agreement with Sporting CP to sign striker Viktor Gyökeres, it has emerged.
Despite agreeing the basic framework of a move for Gyökeres weeks ago, Arsenal and Sporting found themselves butting heads over the nature of the add-ons proposed by the Gunners, which invited pressure of a potential hijack from long-term admirers Manchester United.
Gyökeres, however, has remained determined with his desire to join Arsenal, repeatedly informing all suitors he was only considering a move to the Emirates Stadium, and The Athletic have now revealed a huge breakthrough has been made in negotiations.
Talks are now at an “extremely advanced stage” after Arsenal and Sporting reached an agreement on those add-ons, with a positive resolution now expected imminently. Gyökeres’s agent has also waived his commission for the deal in order to help things progress—€6.5 million (£5.6 million, $7.6 million), according to Record.
Arsenal will pay an initial €63.5million (£54.8 million, $74.2 million) plus a further €10 million (£8.6 million, $11.7 million) in performance-related bonuses.
A five-year contract is on the table for Gyökeres, who will soon be cleared to travel and put the finishing touches on his long-awaited move to Arsenal.
Arsenal have already made four senior signings this summer, bringing in Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke from Chelsea alongside Martín Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard, while Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera’s arrival is simply awaiting public confirmation.
Mosquera is due to join up with Mikel Arteta’s squad on their pre-season tour of Singapore, with Gyökeres hopefully arriving in the coming days.