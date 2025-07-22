Man Utd ‘Offered’ Fresh Viktor Gyokeres Hijack, Next Transfer Priority Revealed
With Bryan Mbeumo now through the door, Manchester United will switch their focus to signing an out-and-out striker, and a report has revealed yet another opportunity to beat Arsenal to Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres.
Despite reaching the basics of an agreement with Sporting, Arsenal remain locked in the final stages of negotiations over Gyökeres. A total package of around €73.5 million (£63.7 million, $85.8 million) has been agreed but the nature of the add-ons continues to divide the two sides.
Sporting are growing increasingly frustrated, having already been angered by Gyökeres’s conduct throughout the saga, and a number of Portuguese outlets reported on a potential offer from long-term admirers United earlier this week.
According to Fabrizio Romano, intermediaries and agents close to Sporting have reached out to United overnight on Monday to invite United to try and hijack Arsenal’s bid for Gyökeres.
However, when informed of this proposal, Gyökeres once again reached out to both Sporting and Arsenal to confirm that he is solely focused on moving to the Emirates Stadium, ruling out a move to United in the process.
The Athletic note that United are now looking to sign a new central striker after finally getting a deal for Bryan Mbeumo over the line. Manager Ruben Amorim is known to be a huge fan of Gyökeres, with whom he worked at Sporting, and an enquiry was made for the Sweden international, but his determination to join Arsenal prevented the move from going further.
An approach for Liverpool-bound Hugo Ekitiké also failed last week, while RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson are all viewed as too expensive as it stands. Instead, United are “placing greater emphasis on alternatives”.
Elsewhere, United also want a new defensive midfielder and a new goalkeeper, but much will depend on how much can be raised through player sales.