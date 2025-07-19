Arsenal Accidentally Leak Next Summer Signing After Noni Madueke
Arsenal accidentally released a photo appearing to show Cristhian Mosquera’s first interview with the club as they confirmed the arrival of Noni Madueke from Chelsea.
Madueke sealed a £52 million ($69.8 million) move on Friday, becoming the fourth senior addition of the summer after Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martín Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard, with the Gunners also working on at least two more deals.
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres is the top target and negotiations over the final aspects of a deal worth a reported €73.5 million (£63.7 million, $85.5 million) are agonisingly close to a conclusion, but next through the door is expectec to be Mosquera, for whom an agreement has already been reached with Valencia.
Mosquera has said his goodbyes to Valencia and appears to have already put the finishing touches on his move to Arsenal, who inadvertedly included a photo of the young centre-back speaking with club media as part of their confirmation of Madueke’s arrival.
The image was swiftly deleted, but not before eagle-eyed fans had made a record of the blunder.
Mosquera is set to join Arsenal for a cut-price fee of just £13 million ($15.1 million) after entering the final year of his Valencia contract and refusing an extension.
The 21-year-old is a centre-back by trade but is also comfortable on the right side of defence, where he may help to fill the void left behind by Takehiro Tomiyasu’s contract termination.
“It wasn’t a sudden decision to leave,” Tomiyasu reflected to DAZN recently.
“First of all, I want to make it clear that my contract wasn’t terminated unilaterally, and I didn’t unilaterally say ‘I’m leaving’. We had a proper discussion and came to the conclusion that ‘this decision is best for me, for the club, and for everyone,’ so I’m leaving. It all ended amicably.
“From my perspective, it’s the best timing, I’ll be free, and most importantly, the most positive thing about this decision is that it will allow me to focus on my rehabilitation and on myself.”