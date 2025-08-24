‘Early Indications’—Arsenal Handed Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard Injury Updates
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is reported to have suffered a less serious injury than initially feared, having been forced off with a suspected hamstring issue during the 5–0 win over Leeds United.
The Gunners ran riot against the newly promoted side at the Emirates Stadium, with marquee summer signing Viktor Gyökeres managing his first two Premier League goals.
But it came at a price. Saka was withdrawn a few minutes into the second half after feeling discomfort in the wake of a sprint. He had to hand over the captain’s armband, which he had received when Martin Ødegaard went off with his own injury late in the first half.
Mikel Arteta admitted he was yet to speak with Arsenal’s team doctor before he faced the media after the game, suggesting Saka’s injury in particular looked to be “significant.”
However, fast forward to Sunday and The Times writes that “early indications” with both players suggest the injuries are “not as bad” as first thought.
The Liverpool game, a huge fixture next up for Arsenal on Aug. 31, may still come too soon. But the bigger picture seems to be on Arteta’s side as it appears Saka and Ødegaard might only be absent in the short-term, rather than a repeat of the lengthy absences they suffered last season.
The international break immediately follows the trip to Anfield, with the Gunners then not back in action again until the Sep. 13 against Burnley.
Arsenal have spent big money on seven new signings this summer, with Eberechi Eze the latest of the new recruit to arrive after a £67.5 million ($91.3 million) move from Crystal Palace was confirmed.
“We’ve been two weeks and we’ve already lost Kai [Havertz], Martin and Bukayo, so it tells you how well-equipped you have to be in this league to manage and to maintain the level that we want,” Arteta was left to muse on Saturday evening.