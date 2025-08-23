Arsenal Dealt Major Injury Blow as Martin Odegaard Substituted Against Leeds
Arsenal were dealt a major blow during the first half of their Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday as Martin Ødegaard was withdrawn due to injury.
The Gunners had taken the lead through Jurriën Timber as they profited from another set piece, but the smiles in the stands turned to nervous glances as Ødegaard was replaced by Ethan Nwaneri in the 38th minute.
The Arsenal skipper had already received medical treatment after taking a knock to his right shoulder following a challenge in midfield, although he initially continued playing despite Nwaneri readying himself on the touchline.
However, Mikel Arteta eventually made the decision to replace the Norwegian with his deputy, perhaps with one eye on next weekend’s crucial early Premier League title test away at Liverpool.
Arsenal will now be left to sweat over Ødegaard’s fitness ahead of the trip to Anfield, with the Gunners desperate to have their creative talisman involved in such an important match. Unfortunately, it could be their second major setback of the new season. If he has to miss significant time, Eberechi Eze might be called upon early to have an impact.
Kai Havertz is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a worrying knee injury and he joins fellow forward Gabriel Jesus in the treatment room. Arsenal, who were plagued by fitness issues last term, will be eager to avoid any more setbacks before the September international break.
This is a developing story