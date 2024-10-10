Arsenal's Bukayo Saka Suffers Injury vs. Greece
Bukayo Saka was forced to come off the pitch in England's UEFA Nations League match against Greece after the Arsenal winger picked up an injury.
Three minutes after Greece found the game's breakthrough in the 49th minute, Saka went to ground and was attended by the Three Lions' training staff. The 23-year-old could not continue the match and was replaced by Noni Madueke in the 52nd minute.
The good news for Arsenal fans is Saka walked off without assistance, though he had a noticeable limp. Greece went on to defeat England 1–2 at Wembley Stadium.
A serious injury to Saka could spell huge trouble for the Gunners' Premier League campaign. Mikel Arteta's men are already without their captain Martin Ødegaard after the midfielder sustained an ankle injury while representing Norway on Sept. 9.
Arsenal persevered even in his absence, though, mainly thanks to Saka. The England international recorded two goals and seven assists in seven EPL fixtures, keeping the Gunners level with Manchester City and just one point behind Liverpool atop the table.
This is a developing story. More information to follow with post-game comments from England interim manager Lee Carsley.