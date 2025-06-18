Arsenal ‘Close’ to Making Academy Star One of World's Highest Paid Young Players
Arsenal are looking to tie down their academy left back starlet in Myles Lewis-Skelly after a breakout season under Mikel Arteta.
Just 18-years-old, Lewis-Skelly featured prominently throughout t given Riccardo Calafiori’s fitness troubles and Arteta preferring other options to Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney. He made his Champions League, Premier League and England senior debut all in the same season becoming the youngest player in the national team’s history to score in his first appearance. His goal against Manchester City immediately made himself a cult hero.
Now, it looks like the club is keen on keeping him around for the long-term. The Athletic writes a new deal is close between Arsenal and the defender—one that would make him one of the best-paid youngsters in the world. Charles Watts also added an announcement is expected shortly.
The English talent showcased an ability to fill in as an inverted or overlapping defender. His best traits shown were the ability to shield the ball consistently retaining possession and a fearless manner. His best performances came against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Lewis-Skelly capitalised on a positive pre-season campaign and subsequently earned consistent minutes when the competitive action began. Minutes that are likely to increase next year.
For all the plaudits he rightfully earned, he was also subject to criticism regarding his disciplinary record. Infamously, he was shown a yellow card before he even made his Premier League debut in Arsenal’s heated draw with Man City at the Etihad Stdium. He was also shown two red cards across 23 appearances, one controversially against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Lewis-Skelly was also lucky not to be sent off against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League knockout stage.
Lewis-Skelly wasn’t the only Hale End product to announce himself this past campaign. Ethan Nwaneri filled in for the injured Bukayo Saka for a considerable period, showing an eye for goal when cutting inside onto his left foot.