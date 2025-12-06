Arsenal ‘Learn Crushing Cristhian Mosquera Injury Timeline’, William Saliba Absence Continues
Arsenal fear centre back Cristhian Mosquera could miss as many as six weeks with the ankle injury that has sent him to the sidelines.
The summer signing was deputising for the injured pair of William Saliba and Gabriel in Arsenal’s 2–0 win over Brentford when he picked up a nasty ankle injury and was forced out of the game, much to the frustration of manager Mikel Arteta.
While in-depth tests are yet to be conducted, BBC Sport note Arsenal’s initial fear is that Mosquera may need up to six weeks to recover, leaving him out of action until late-January at the earliest.
In the build-up to Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa, Arteta confessed Arsenal may have to be active in the January transfer window to address the ongoing injury issues in his squad, primarily in the heart of his defence.
Gabriel remains “weeks” away from a return to action, but Arteta has continued to stress that Saliba needs “days” to recover from his own issue.
Saliba Left Out of Aston Villa Trip
Despite that confidence, Saliba was not fit enough to return to Saturday’s matchday squad to face Unai Emery’s in-form Villa outfit, forcing Arteta to get creative.
Piero Hincapié retains his place in the team and will be partnered at the back by Dutch international Jurriën Timber, whose best performances have come on the right side of defence this season. Ben White takes his spot at right back.
The absences of Gabriel, Saliba and Mosquera leaves Arsenal without a single senior centre back on the bench to face Villa. Given the call-up was 16-year-old Marli Salmon, making his first appearance in a competitive senior squad.
There is some positive news, however. Winger Leandro Trossard is fit enough for a spot on the bench after two games out with a knock.
Arsenal Starting Lineup vs. Aston Villa
Arsenal starting lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-3-3): Raya; White, Timber, Hincapié, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Ødegaard; Saka, Merino, Eze.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Lewis-Skelly, Salmon, Nørgaard, Nwaneri, Trossard, Martinelli, Madueke, Gyökeres.