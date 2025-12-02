Mikel Arteta Offers William Saliba, Gabriel Injury Return Timelines
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted centre back William Saliba is on the cusp of returning from injury, but defensive partner Gabriel will need longer on the sidelines.
Gabriel limped off during Brazil duty last month and Arsenal were forced to deploy a new-look centre back pairing for the 1–1 draw with Chelsea after Saliba was ruled out courtesy of a knock suffered in training.
It left Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié to start together for the first time. While there were no major concerns about the pair’s performance, they did hand Chelsea a total of 11 shots throughout the game—just the fifth time across all competitions this season that the Gunners have allowed so many shots on goal.
Arsenal are back in action on Wednesday with a visit from Brentford and, as of yet, it is unclear whether Mosquera and Hincapié will get another chance to impress together or whether Saliba will be ready to return.
“Yeah [Saliba had tests], he had a niggle but I think it’s going to be a matter of days,” Arteta predicted. “So let’s see if he's able to do that tomorrow. So a matter of days for William.”
If Saliba does not return on Wednesday, the weekend meeting with Aston Villa could be a realistic target for the France international, but his comeback will almost certainly come without usual partner Gabriel.
“Gabi’s doing very well as well but that’s weeks [rather than days],” Arteta explained.
Arteta: Havertz Battling Injury Setback
While news on Saliba’s injury was largely positive, Arsenal fans have been forced to accept mixed updates on the status of Germany international Kai Havertz and the knee injury which has kept him out of action since the first week of the season.
There had been hopes that Havertz would be back by now, but Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann revealed during the November break that the 26-year-old’s return date had been pushed back because of a setback.
Asked to confirm that news, Arteta explained: “Yes, so he was doing everything. He could not go to the next level and now it’s looking like we have unlocked that.
“We’re all desperate to have him. I mean, it’s a player that, personally, I love so much for what he brings to the team, but his character, his personality, I see him suffer being outside. His playing record is phenomenal, he’s been always available and I can’t wait to have him back around the team playing because I think it’s going to be a massive boost for the team.”
Arteta estimated Havertz’s return as “a matter of weeks” but predicted fans would only have to wait “days” for another glimpse of winger Leandro Trossard, who missed the Chelsea game with an ankle problem.