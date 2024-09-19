Arsenal's David Raya Makes Amazing Double Save to Deny Atalanta – Champions League
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya made a massive double save against Atalanta after Thomas Partey gave away a penalty early in the second half.
Arsenal came back out the tunnel for the second half looking for a strong start after a strange first half. Early on, Thomas Partey gave away a penalty to Éderson giving the host a big chance to go in front. After a lengthy VAR check confirmed the penalty, Atalanta's Mateo Retegui stepped up to take the penalty.
Raya was leaning to his right before the shot was taken, and he guessed correct with Retegui's first shot being saved. The danger wasn't over there as his initial save was pushed back into Retegui's path. The Atalanta striker then headed an effort toward goal which was palmed off the line by Raya.
Mikel Arteta made headlines last year when he brought in Raya from Brentford on loan to replace Aaron Ramsdale, a fan favorite. While life at Arsenal got off to a shaky start, Raya endeared himself to Gunners fans when he came up huge in the Champions League knockout stage penalty shootout against Porto. Raya was signed permanently this past summer.
Raya would go on to win the Premier League Golden Glove as Arsenal fell short once again to Manchester City in the title race.