Arsenal ‘Make Formal Approach’ Over Major Striker Signing, Talks ‘Progressing’
Arsenal's most talked about and crucial signing of the summer could be one step closer, with reports in Germany stating that RB Leipzig have been formally approached over Benjamin Šeško.
22-year-old Šeško has been frequently linked with a move over the past three transfer windows with Mikel Arteta a firm admirer of the Slovenian forward. Šeško provided 18 goal involvements last season in 33 Bundesliga appearances (13 goals, five assists) for a Leipzig side that struggled mightily in the Champions League and failed to qualify for Europe next season.
Arsenal's need for a striker is well documented. After Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus were injured, Arteta was forced to deploy central midfielder Mikel Merino up front. While the Spaniard held his own and scored some important goals, the Gunners were never really a threat to Liverpool's eventual Premier League title down the stretch.
Fabrizio Romano reports that talks are advancing between all parties involved, with an agreement yet to be reached, while Sky Sports quote sources in Germany to say that Arsenal have made a formal approach over Šeško.
The Gunners need more than just a striker this summer, but signing someone up top is of the utmost importance. Question marks surround Šeško's current ability to take Arsenal over the line, whether domestically or in Europe, but there's also an expectation that adding just a bit more quality up top will result in more goals for the Gunners.
Šeško's size and technical ability could also free more space for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to operate on the wide flanks, while his profile would also suit another rumoured transfer target: Bayern Munich's Leroy Sané.