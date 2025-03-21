England Predicted Lineup vs. Albania: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Thomas Tuchel leads the Three Lions for the first time as England boss when they battle Albania in 2026 World Cup qualifying action.
A new era of the England national team starts this March international break. Following Gareth Southgate's departure after UEFA Euro 2024 and Lee Carsley's interim stint, the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss takes over. Tuchel is the third non-British permanent manager to lead the Three Lions including Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.
He has the experience managing players in the squad like Reece James and Harry Kane at the club level, but Tuchel will be eager to make a strong first impression on England fans.
Here's how England could line up against Albania in the 2026 World Cup qualifying action.
England Predicted Lineup vs. Albania (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jordan Pickford—Tuchel doesn't rock the boat and keeps Pickford in goal as England's clear number one.
RB: Reece James—Tuchel's former Chelsea player gets the start at right back.
CB: Marc Guehi—The Crystal Palace defender lines up as the right sided central defender.
CB: Dan Burn—After scoring in the Carabao Cup final, Dan Burn gets the start for his country next to Guehi.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—A big opportunity for the Arsenal youngster to impress Tuchel.
DM: Declan Rice—No question here. Rice marshals the midfield looking to break up play while also providing quality around the box.
DM: Curtis Jones—Given the proposed system, Liverpool's Curtis Jones pairs Rice in midfield.
AM: Jude Bellingham—The furthest of the three midfielders, Bellingham is the catalyst in attack.
LW: Marcus Rashford—Finding form on loan at Aston Villa, Rashford starts out wide on the left.
ST: Harry Kane—Arguably the first name on the team sheet, Kane gets the start up top already familiar with Tuchel from their time together at Bayern Munich.
RW: Phil Foden—The Manchester City man completes the attacking setup creating off the right side.