Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Atalanta – A Point Saved by David Raya
Arsenal began its Champions League campaign with a goalless draw and just one point against Europa League champion Atalanta.
Mikel Arteta brought Gabriel Jesus into the side with Kai Havertz dropping down into midfield. Arsenal welcomed back Declan Rice into the team after he had to serve a one-game suspension in the north London derby.
Atalanta started well pressing and trying to shut down passing lanes early. Saka nearly found the back of the net from a free kick, but was denied by goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi early on. The sting was taken out of the game with sloppy passing from both sides early. Atalanta grew into the first half with spells of possession as Arsenal became more and more sloppy in possession.
Straight out of the tunnel, Thomas Partey put Arsenal in immediate trouble giving away a penalty early in the second half. Mateo Retegui stepped up to take the penalty and was denied not once, but twice from David Raya keeping Arsenal in the game.
Atalanta had the upper hand for most of the second half. Arsenal could not find a crucial pass or moment to open a lead. Most of Arsenal's substitutions failed to make a difference off the bench as that creative spark missing from Ødegaard's absence resulted in a toothless attack.
The game ended honors even with both teams walking away with a point and a clean sheet in the Champions League.
Starters
GK: David Raya – 9/10 – Really didn't have much to do and was rarely troubled in the first half. A double save from Mateo Retegui's penalty
LB: Jurrien Timber – 6/10 – Didn't have the same impact on the left side that he did in the north London derby.
CB: Gabriel – 7/10 – Dealt with most that came his way and kept a clean sheet once again alongside Saliba.
CB: William Saliba – 7/10 – Solid, made a crucial challenge on Ademola Lookman late in the second half.
RB: Benjamin White – 5/10 – Got up and down the right flank linking with Saka and Havertz, but fans felt the absence of their captain in the attacking third to link things together.
CM: Thomas Partey – 3/10 – Looked off the pace once again and his touch let him down in the first half. Gave away a penalty early in the second half, but was bailed out by Raya. Substituted off in the 57th minute.
CM: Declan Rice – 5/10 – Couldn't really establish himself and have a major impact in attack or defense.
CM: Kai Havertz – 5/10 – Tasked with filling the hole left by Martin Ødegaard's absence and pushed higher up when Trossard came on.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli – 5/10 – Had a big chance in the first half to find the opener. Continues to work hard, but he's to struggling to find form in key moments.
ST: Gabriel Jesus – 4/10 – Offsides far too many times early on, careless with the ball. Substituted off in the 57th minute.
RW: Bukayo Saka – 5/10 – Arsenal's best chance in the first half came from Saka's free kick, but he rarely affected the game from there on out.
Substitutes
Jorginho – 5/10 – Came on for Partey with 30 minutes to play and kept things moving.
Leandro Trossard – 5/10 – Came on for Gabriel Jesus, tried to drop deep to facilitate some running in behind but nothing came off for the Belgian.
Riccardo Calafiori – 5/10 – Came on for Jurrien Timber.
Raheem Sterling – 5/10 – Came on for Saka in the 73rd minute. Couldn't really get going or have an impact.
Manager
Mikel Arteta – 6/10 – Another clean sheet for Arsenal, but points potentially squandered based on team selection. Partey has not played well to start the season which will give the manager a decision to make against Manchester City. If not for Raya, Arsenal could've lost this game.