Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich: Arteta Limits Rotation From Derby Win
Defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals two seasons ago proved to Mikel Arteta that his side were close, but not there yet.
Victory over Real Madrid at the same stage of the competition last season depicted progress, and Arteta’s group must believe that 2025–26 has the potential to be special.
However, while Arsenal have evolved from their duels in early 2024, Bayern, too, have moved through the gears with Vincent Kompany at the helm. Both can lay claim to currently being Europe’s form team, and Wednesday’s clash may not be the final time we see these two go at it this season.
Arteta’s Gunners are aiming to build on Sunday’s emphatic triumph in the North London Derby, and although a trip to Stamford Bridge is on the horizon, the Arsenal boss is unlikely to make wholesale changes for Bayern’s visit.
Here’s how the hosts could line up on Wednesday night.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)
GK: David Raya—Harry Kane has a history of halfway line goals. He may well fancy his chances of repeating Richarlison’s trick when the Bundesliga leaders encounter Europe’s stoutest defence.
RB: Jurriën Timber—Timber is the complete footballer, and Arteta will count upon him again on Wednesday. Ben White isn’t getting much of a look-in.
CB: William Saliba—After tussling with Richarlison on Sunday, the canny Kane is set to make life much harder for Saliba. His movements into midfield will leave Arsenal’s centre backs with no one to mark.
CB: Piero Hincapié—The Ecuadorian international was an able stand-in for Gabriel in the derby.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—There could be a change at left back, with young Lewis-Skelly starring on Arsenal’s previous Emirates outing in the Champions League against Atlético Madrid.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi is available for selection again. He missed the 3–0 win over Slavia Prague due to suspension.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice has established an excellent relationship with Zubimendi, and the Englishman has typically been superb on the big occasion for the Gunners. He was dominant in the quarterfinal tie against Madrid last season.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka opened the scoring in Arsenal’s quarterfinal clash with Bayern two seasons ago, and it seemed as if Arteta’s men would blow the Bavarians away.
AM: Eberechi Eze—Sunday was all about Eze, and even though Martin Ødegaard has returned to training ahead of Wednesday’s game, Arteta will surely retain the North London Derby hat-trick hero.
LW: Noni Madueke—A complete overhaul down the left-hand side concludes with Madueke making his first start since September. He appeared off the bench on Sunday, and could be ready for 60 minutes here.
ST: Mikel Merino—Merino’s utilisation as a false nine was a mightily effective against Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal’s injury situation up top means the Spaniard will remain in the frontline. He scored twice last time out in this competition.