Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Injury Concerns Spark Carabao Cup Changes
Arsenal are aiming to win their seventh game in succession on Wednesday night, having failed to concede a goal in their previous five outings.
The Gunners’ stubborn defence and remarkable set-piece proficiency mean they currently boast a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League, and Mikel Arteta will view the Carabao Cup as a competition his team can win to further boost their chances of claiming more lucrative honours at the end of 2025–26.
Brighton & Hove Albion beat Arsenal when they faced off in the Carabao Cup back in 2022–23, when Mikel Arteta’s side suddenly emerged as title contenders, but the Spaniard then didn’t possess the strength in depth at his disposal now.
Arteta could make wholesale changes from the team that edged past Crystal Palace on Sunday and still put out an XI dripping with quality. Here’s how Arsenal could line up against Brighton in the fourth round on Wednesday night.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton (4-3-3)
GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga—David Raya will not be relinquishing No.1 duties anytime soon, and Kepa’s action this season will be limited to the domestic cups, barring an injury.
RB: Ben White—Jurriën Timber’s form hasn’t given White a look-in at the start of the new season, but the Dutchman could earn the night off here after a lengthy run in the team following the win at Port Vale.
CB: Cristhian Mosquera—William Saliba is one of the few fresh injury concerns for the Gunners, and Arteta doesn’t need to risk the Frenchman on Wednesday given that Mosquera can fill in.
CB: Piero Hincapié—Arsenal didn’t bring Hincapié in on Deadline Day to play such a small role. An injury has limited him to just a single appearance so far, but we could see him from the outset under the north London lights.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Riccardo Calafiori has monopolised the Premier League minutes at left-back, but Lewis-Skelly remains firmly in the picture. He should replace the potentially injured Italian here.
CM: Eberechi Eze—Eze was the difference-maker in a tight affair on Sunday, scoring against his former club. Arteta may want to retain Arsenal’s central creative threat in midweek.
CM: Christian Nørgaard—The sturdy Dane has also played a limited role since joining the club, but it makes sense for Martín Zubimendi to earn some respite ahead of what could potentially be a tricky trip to Burnley at the weekend.
CM: Mikel Merino—Declan Rice doesn’t need to be risked, with Mikel Merino ready to press like a maniac and win headers on Wednesday night.
RW: Ethan Nwaneri—Bukayo Saka was ill ahead of the win over Crystal Palace, so may drop to the bench in midweek. With Noni Madueke out, Arteta will likely turn to either Nwaneri or Max Dowman.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—The manager’s options are fairly limited in attack, especially if Gabriel Martinelli’s out. So the summer addition, who broke a nine-game duck last week but was scoreless again at the weekend, could keep his place in the team.
LW: Leandro Trossard—Martinelli’s potential injury opens the door for Trossard to keep his place in the frontline down the left.