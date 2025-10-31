Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley: Saliba Returns From Brief Absence
Arsenal are the best team in the land, there’s no denying that, and their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League is reflective of their current superiority.
Mikel Arteta’s side have won eight in a row in all competitions and haven’t conceded a goal in over a month. Opponents are even finding it hard to record shots on-target against this imperious Gunners team, one that will inevitably hurt you if they’re given enough opportunities from dead-ball situations.
This is a functional and gritty Premier League that Arsenal are built to thrive in, and they could be in for another grind when they visit the newly promoted Burnley this weekend. The Clarets are down in 16th, but they’ve won back-to-back games heading into Saturday’s fixture.
Here’s how the Gunners could line up at Turf Moor.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Kepa Arrizabalaga was busier on Wednesday night than Raya has been in weeks, but the No. 2 nonetheless extended Arsenal’s clean sheet streak. Raya will be back between the posts here.
RB: Jurriën Timber—Timber was only used off the bench in midweek as Ben White made a rare appearance, so he should be relatively fresh heading into the weekend’s game.
CB: William Saliba—Arteta has said Saliba “has a chance” of making Saturday’s matchday squad, which roughly translates to 90 minutes for the Frenchman in Burnley.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel shook off a knock to play last weekend against Crystal Palace, and he earned minutes off the bench against Brighton. There are no doubts surrounding his status for this one.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—The Italian avoided a major injury last weekend, but he wasn’t risked on Wednesday night. He’s expected to return to the team at Turf Moor, having reclaimed first-choice status from Myles Lewis-Skelly.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—The glue in Arsenal’s engine room enjoyed a well-earned midweek rest, and Zubimendi will have a big role to play in prising open a compact Burnley defence.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice was also an injury concern heading into Wednesday’s cup tie, but minutes in the second half would suggest he’s fine.
CM: Eberechi Eze—Eze was the match-winner last weekend, and is functioning as the chief creator of Arteta’s side while Martin Ødegaard is sidelined.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka has worked his way back into form after the international break, scoring a fine goal in the week. Burnley’s defence is stubborn, but we saw Arsenal’s star winger dominate on his previous outing away from the Emirates.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—It’s bound to be a packed Burnley box for 90 minutes on Saturday, so it’ll be a matter of perseverance for Gyökeres.
LW: Leandro Trossard—Gabriel Martinelli is out, so Trossard, who scored the winner at Fulham on Arsenal’s previous away trip, is a shoo-in to complete their attack.