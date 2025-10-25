Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Eze Stars Against Former Club
Arsenal are hoping to secure a seventh successive victory in all competitions when they welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates on Sunday.
While the Eagles’ record-breaking unbeaten run extended into the 2025–26 campaign, they’re visiting the home of the Premier League leaders without a win in three. On Thursday, Oliver Glasner‘s side were beaten by AEK Larnaca at Selhurst Park.
It currently doesn’t get any tougher than a trip to the Emirates, as Atlético Madrid found out on Tuesday night, with Arsenal gunning for their first Premier League title in over 20 years.
The Gunners are also on track to threaten Chelsea’s seemingly unbeatable defensive record from 2004–05; the Blues conceded just 15 goals all season under José Mourinho, while Arsenal have merely conceded three through eight games.
The hosts may be without one of their stars at the back on Sunday, though. Here’s the team Mikel Arteta could pick for Palace’s visit.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Despite a sequence of madness and Julián Alvarez’s threat from distance, Raya kept another clean sheet in the week. He’s kept five in the Premier League already this season.
RB: Jurriën Timber—Ben White isn’t getting much of a look in thanks to Timber’s remarkable consistency. However, respite is around the corner for the Dutchman.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba has shaken off a couple of niggles at the start of the season, but he’s looked sharp since the international break and is likely to see plenty of compatriot Jean-Phillipe Mateta on Sunday afternoon.
CB: Cristhian Mosquera—Gabriel is a doubt, and if he isn’t risked, Mosquera’s form while he filled in for Saliba earlier on this season means he’ll likely get the nod over the left-footed Piero Hincapié.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Myles Lewis-Skelly impressed on Tuesday night, but Calafiori has been the man for domestic occasions so far this season.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—The Spaniard will get a breather in the week, having subtly shone again in the Champions League. He’s a lovely player to watch.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice’s outstanding set-piece delivery came up trumps against Atléti, but the midfielder may not have his best mate from the dead-ball waiting to pounce.
CM: Eberechi Eze—Arteta will surely retain Eze in his XI to take on his former club. The creative midfielder should expect a good reception from the travelling Palace supporters, given what he eventually accomplished in south London.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka has looked back to his best since the international break, but Tyrick Mitchell and Marc Guéhi are a formidable left-sided axis that will take some beating.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—It may well have been an ugly brace in the Champions League, but the striker just needed that pressure release after going nine games without a goal.
LW: Leandro Trossard—After Craven Cottage proved a happy hunting ground again for Trossard, the Belgian should be recalled this weekend. Gabriel Martinelli started and scored in Gameweek 3 of the league phase.