Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham
Arsenal return to Premier League action on Apr. 1 taking on Fulham.
The Gunners likely have their eyes on the Champions League quarterfinals, but they can't overlook Fulham nor Everton on the weekend as they look to solidify a top four spot. Barring a massive collapse from Liverpool, Arsenal are playing for second place at this point. Though, they got a massive boost over the break: Bukayo Saka is back.
After over 12 weeks on the sidelines following a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace in December, Arsenal's best attacker returned to full training last week. According to Mikel Arteta, he's ready to go and start against Fulham. Whether or not he does remains to be seen considering Arteta should want to keep him fresh for Real Madrid. Expect possibly a cameo against Fulham off the bench, and a bigger chunk of minutes on the weekend against Everton.
Here's what Arsenal's XI could look like against Fulham in the Premier League.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya continues to chase down Matz Sels for the Golden Glove.
RB: Jurrien Timber—With Ben White fit, Timber could see his minutes diminish slightly to keep him fit heading into the Champions League quarterfinals.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba starts looking to keep a clean sheet.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel continues to partner Saliba.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—With Riccardo Calafiori picking up an injury during the international break for Italy, Lewis-Skelly gets the nod completing the defense.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Ødegaard is imperative to Arsenal's success for the rest of the season.
CM: Thomas Partey—Partey should start as the deepest lying midfielder..
CM: Declan Rice—Rice was superb over the break for England.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli keeps his place starting off the left.
ST: Leandro Trossard—Trossard gets the start over Mikel Merino.
RW: Ethan Nwaneri—Nwaneri starts off the right, but expect Bukayo Saka to get some minutes.