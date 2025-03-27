When Will Bukayo Saka Return for Arsenal? Star Drops Massive Hint
Arsenal might be getting their best player back ahead of their biggest matches of the season.
Arsenal and England star forward, Bukayo Saka, posted a picture of him apparently back in training with the caption: "Hello again." Obviously, the extent of his training regiment remains a mystery, but even seeing him at the training ground in the club's gear is a welcomed sight for Gunners fans. It seems regardless he's gearing up for his return this season.
When Will Bukayo Saka Return for Arsenal? Star Drops Massive Hint
The club added to fans' excitement with their own post captioned: "Working hard."
Twelve weeks ago, Saka underwent surgery to repair a hamstring injury suffered against Crystal Palace in December. He was the first of multiple injuries the Gunners suffered in attack with Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz all going down shortly thereafter. The former has returned, but the latter two are out for the rest of the season leaving Mikel Arteta to rely on youngster Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and makeshift striker Mikel Merino.
The injuries derailed Arsenal's Premier League title push trailing Liverpool by 12 points with nine games to go. But, there's still the Champions League.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Arsenal easily advanced past PSV Eindhoven with a record-breaking performance. Their reward? Real Madrid. The defending champions, the most successful team in the competition's history. Thierry Henry had strong words for his former team ahead of the quarterfinals, but Saka's potential return could be the catalyst behind keeping their season alive.
Of course, there's just 12 days from the time of his post until the first leg of the quarterfinals. In between now and then, Arsenal face Fulham and Everton in the league. Pushing for the first leg might be a stretch and rushing him back in such a pressurized game could backfire, but if he's good to go it's a massive boost.
Regardless, seeing him back in Arsenal training attire on the pitch is a big positive for fans heading into two weeks that could end, or extend their season.