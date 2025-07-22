Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Milan: New Signings to Feature in Singapore
There’s been talk of a “new energy” permeating across the red half of north London, with Arsenal determined to make sure that the full potential of Mikel Arteta’s project is realised in 2025–26.
Last season was one of regression for the Gunners despite their progress in Europe, with another trophy-less campaign rendering next term hugely significant for the Spaniard at the helm.
The club simply didn’t set themselves up for success last summer, but a more aggressive approach this time around has seen Arteta’s squad boosted by the additions of several fresh faces by mid-July.
Supporters will be intrigued to see their newbies in action on Wednesday, as they take on Milan in their opening pre-season outing of 2025. Here’s the starting lineup Arteta could pick in Singapore.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Milan (4-3-3)
GK; David Raya—Arsenal’s new No. 1 will likely share Wednesday’s minutes with summer addition Kepa Arrizabalaga. It’s a coin flip as to who starts and who plays the second half.
RB: Ben White—Expect Jurrien Timber to be eased into Arsenal’s summer programme, with White, who endured an injury-hit 2024–25, likely to start preseason in Arteta’s XI.
CB: William Saliba—The Gunners’ superstar defender should get 45 minutes under his belt in Singapore, with Timber and a couple of academy graduates among the options to share the load with Saliba at the heart of defence.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—Gabriel Magalhães’s inclusion in Arteta’s travelling squad is hugely encouraging, but the defender may not be ready to feature on Wednesday, given that he missed the end of last season due to a hamstring injury. Kiwior proved his worth in Gabriel’s absence.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—The Italian offered promise in Year 1, but injuries prevented Calafiori from building any sustained rhythm. The former Bologna defender will hope the reclaim his starting spot come the start of 2025–26.
CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly—The teenager broke through last season as a left-back, but he’s a midfielder by trade. This is a great opportunity to give Lewis-Skelly minutes in his preferred role. Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard should make their debuts, too.
CM: Declan Rice—Arsenal’s midfield has undergone some changes this summer, and Rice’s role next season could shift. The Englishman can perform as a No. 6 and No. 8 in Arteta’s default system.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain disappointed in 2024–25, so he’ll be keen to put together a strong summer to ensure he enters the new season with plenty of momentum.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Noni Madueke has joined to provide Saka with sturdy backup, but he hasn’t joined the squad for their summer tour. Arteta has run the winger into the ground during his tenure, so he must be cautious with Saka’s usage this summer.
ST: Kai Havertz—With Madueke left at home, Arsenal’s attack on tour will be familiar. Gabriel Jesus remains out due to an ACL tear, so Havertz, who returned from a hamstring injury in May, should assume a starting position up top.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—There’s some speculation suggesting that Martinelli could be sacrificed in order for Arsenal to make a statement addition in attack this summer, but the Brazilian is an Arteta favourite and likely to remain on the club’s books for 2025–26.