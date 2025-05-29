Arsenal 2024–25 Season: Magical Moments Without Anything to Show for It
The minutes ticked down on May 19, 2024 as Arsenal overturned a one goal deficit against Everton on the final day of the Premier League season. Kai Havertz scored the winner, a forlorn figure realising his last strike of the season was more academic than historic. Manchester City had defeated West Ham United and they were Premier League champions for the fourth year running.
Mikel Arteta pushed his mentor to the final day, yet there was nothing to show for it. Another season coming up short to the juggernaut they aspire to be. Different circumstances compared to the year prior, the sullen emotions similar.
Growth shown over 38 games, but now the pressure to get over the line amplified. How would Arsenal handle their next season? What reinforcements would they make? Who would step up? Who would falter? Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool a thing of the past, time to usurp Man City.
Fast forward a year, great news! They finished one place above Man City. Bad news, Man City finished third. Second place once again, this time to Arne Slot's incarnation of the Reds. The Dutchman's first season in the Premier League and he beat the perceived heir apparent to the title.
A season sprinkled with magical moments but no silverware to commemorate a campaign. A theme all too familiar for Arsenal and their fans. Doesn't help Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, dreaded rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all lifted trophies this year.
Highlights include defeating Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals both home and away. Lowlights? Their two performances against Paris Saint-Germain the following stage, any of the 14 draws they suffered in the league. Not to mention their unacceptable showings against Newcastle United and Manchester United in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup respectively.
As Steve McManaman said after their victory at the Santiago Bernabéu, the results won't matter if they don't win the Champions League. Context being, yes, of course celebrate one of the club's biggest results in Europe, but don't correlate a quarterfinals win to realising success you've never tasted. They had to get over the line, and they didn't.
Injuries underlined their struggles, sure, but a lack of ambition in the transfer window put the hierarchy in the spotlight once again. Time and patience, seemingly theoretical constructs regarding Arteta's tenure, are running out.
Here's Sports Illustrated's all-encompassing review of Arsenal's 2024–25 season.
Arsenal 2024–25 Player of the Season
Declan Rice
A true leader. Declan Rice not only provided a long stretch of consistency in his second season, but also the club's biggest European moment since 2011. And then he provided an even bigger moment shortly thereafter.
Arsenal broke their transfer record the season prior signing Rice from West Ham for a reported £105 million ($141.7 million). Tapped as the evolution and spark to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League, he announced himself right away with a game-winning goal against Manchester United. Despite coming up short, fans expected big things from Rice in his sophomore campaign.
Nineteen goal involvements (nine goals, 10 assists), across 52 appearances in all competitions highlights his potential as a left-sided midfielder. He's openly talked about the pressure to score more goals while making sure he doesn't lose focus on just putting in consistent performances every match. He's a big game player that should play a part in Arsenal lifting a major honour if he continues on this track.
An apparent move for Martin Zubimendi could unlock him even further next season as a true box-to-box force.
Perhaps the next Arsenal captain? Seems destined to be.
Honourable Mention: Gabriel
Arsenal 2024–25 Goal of the Season
Declan Rice vs. Real Madrid
Not the first, but the second.
Arsenal's biggest European moment since Andrey Arshavin's goal against Barcelona. Twelve minutes after breaking the deadlock with a genius free kick, Rice stepped up for another attempt.
Defying instruction, sufficiently bending a ball around Real Madrid's wall and beating Thibaut Courtois at his near post the first time? Sure, all those things could line up nicely in theory. One time, at least. A second time? You'd need something even more special. Something on a menu one night only at an exclusive restaurant. Your favourite band playing a deep cut never performed live.
Yet, that's exactly what Rice delivered.
There was an eerie, yet astounding confidence portrayed on Rice's face when he stepped up the second time. What are the odds of lightning striking twice against the most successful team in the competition's history? From a different angle and distance no less.
The pace at which he struck the ball felt like it propelled Arsenal over the line, into the second leg and through to the semifinals.
Honourable Mentions: The First Declan Rice Free Kick, Riccardo Calafiori vs. Man City, Myles Lewis-Skelly vs. Man City, Declan Rice vs. Newcastle United, Ethan Nwaneri vs. Man City
Arsenal 2024–25 Performance of the Season
Manchester City [H]
“Stay humble, eh?”
Mocked into oblivion after celebrating a draw last season at the Etihad in a title race, Arsenal returned early in the season looking to win at Man City for the first time since 2015. A premier moment to announce yourself once again as title contenders, the Gunners bounced back from an early Erling Haaland goal with two of their own: a bit of brilliance from Riccardo Calafiori and set-piece dominance from Gabriel. At halftime, Arsenal's disciplinary issues reared their ugly head and Leandro Trossard was sent off with a second yellow.
Forced to defend an entire half, the Gunners nearly escaped with all three points before John Stones scored an equaliser. Another draw. Though, this time it wasn't the Gunners celebrating. They looked defeated after an admirable showing with 10 men. Man City weren't celebrating either, but Haaland's interaction and words with Arteta and Gabriel Jesus echoed across the league. Their February meeting was sure to be fireworks.
Martin Ødegaard opened the scoring at the Emirates just two minutes in. It took over 50 minutes for another goal, and who else would it be than Haaland? Walking around nonchalantly after scoring as to remind those around the stadium of his words back in September.
Arsenal, at full strength, refused to go quietly. Thomas Partey restored their lead just a minute later. Myles Lewis-Skelly added a third shortly after with a brilliant turn on the edge of the box and a right-footed effort that Ederson couldn't keep out. He then hit Haaland's trademark 'zen' celebration.
Havertz scored the fourth and Ethan Nwaneri added a fifth, capping off one of the most dominant performances of the Arteta era. Man City have the trophies the past two seasons to hold over Arsenal's head, but it was a proper statement from Arteta's team.
Honourable Mentions: Real Madrid [H], Real Madrid [A], PSV Eindhoven [A]
Arsenal 2024–25 Signing of the Season
Mikel Merino
An award nearly given by default.
Merino came to the club for a reported fee of £31.6 million ($42.6 million) from Real Sociedad last summer. Fresh off a strong performance for Spain in the Euros, Merino was brought in as midfield depth. He was meant to raise the standard of duels won, technical ability and ball retention/progression in key areas.
Except, fans didn't get to see him in an Arsenal shirt until October after suffering a shoulder injury in his first training session. And, his best performances didn't come until he was forced into leading the line after injuries to Havertz and Jesus.
Merino scored some crucial goals in the Premier League including winners against Leicester City and Chelsea. He also nabbed Arsenal's third in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid. Credit given, great movement off the ball in the box and a quality finish.
But, if he's playing up top next year, something has gone terribly wrong. Amid reports of his former Real Sociedad teammate, Martin Zubimendi, joining Arsenal this summer as well, it'll be interesting to see how Arteta deploys Merino.
Honourable Mentions: David Raya on a Permanent? What a poor window from Arsenal.
Arsenal 2024–25 Most Improved Player
Ethan Nwaneri
It was Brentford away in September 2022. The Gunners were flying in their first title challenge. A 15-year-old academy talent was substituted on setting the record for youngest Premier League debut ever. Nwaneri was introduced on England's biggest stage. A dig at Thomas Frank after the Bees slapped Arsenal around the season prior? Perhaps. A taste of things to come for the Hale End product? Definitely.
Only making one other appearance the season prior, Nwaneri was primed for a breakout campaign after impressing in preseason. He scored his first senior goals for the club against Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup. He scored his first Premier League goal in November and his first Champions League goal in January. His highlight moment came against Man City capping off a five-goal barrage against the team that denied them the trophy two years running.
When Bukayo Saka went down with an injury, Nwaneri stepped up and played his part in keeping Arsenal somewhat in the title picture. If not for Lewis-Skelly bursting onto the scene as well, Arsenal would've been in even bigger trouble.
From two appearances over two seasons to 26 in the league and seven in Europe. Nwaneri is here to stay and a crucial piece in Arteta's plans next season.
Honourable Mentions: Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jakub Kiwior
Arsenal 2024–25 Disappointment of the Season
Martin Ødegaard
It's no secret Ødegaard is crucial to how Arsenal wanted to play the last three seasons. The ex-Real Madrid wunderkind is the creative spark and primary engine on the right flank. Most of Arsenal's success over the past two seasons came when Ødegaard, Saka and Ben White were linking up. Confusing defences with overlapping runs, cutting them open with incisive passes through the lines, fans eagerly watched to see what magic the trio could create every week.
This season? Quite the opposite.
Ødegaard suffered an ankle injury during international duty in September and never quite hit his stride. His confidence took a big hit. Saka and White's injuries didn't help either, but when he needed to step up he did not. It was Rice on the other side taking on the onus to push the team forward. Almost as if he was wearing the captain's armband.
It's too early to write Ødegaard into the haunted history behind Arsenal's captaincy, but detractors aren't too far off the mark to consider if he's part of their long-term future. Even at 26-years-old. Going from 22 and 18 Premier League goal involvements the last two years to just 11 this season is worth noticing. His assist numbers haven't really waned, but 15 goals to eight to just three in as many campaigns is startling. It's worth mentioning in his defence, perhaps he wasn't set up tactically to succeed this season given Jurrien Timber's prominent featuring.
The Ødegaard/Saka/White trio worked best when the latter was providing overlapping runs to create space and threaten balls in behind. It would pull defenders out of position giving the captain multiple options. Timber, while more technically gifted with the ball at both feet, tends to occupy most of the space off Ødegaard's right. Teams were free to overload that side defensively and nullify attacking opportunities. Coupled with his poor shot selection all season, or reluctance to shoot overall, a very disappointing showing for Ødegaard.
Ødegaard had his doubters over the past two seasons citing a lack of quality in big games. After this year, a big season awaits the Gunners captain.
Arsenal 2024–25 Most Appearances
- Leandro Trossard: 56 (38 Premier League, 14 Champions League, 3 EFL Cup, 1 FA Cup
- David Raya: 55 (38 Premier League, 13 Champions League, 3 EFL Cup, 1 FA Cup)
- Thomas Partey: 52 (35 Premier League, 12 Champions League, 4 EFL Cup, 1 FA Cup)
- Declan Rice: 52 (35 Premier League, 13 Champions League, 3 EFL Cup, 1 FA Cup)
- William Saliba: 51 (35 Premier League, 11 Champions League, 4 EFL Cup, 1 FA Cup)
Arsenal 2024–25 Top Scorers
- Kai Havertz: 15 (9 Premier League, 4 Champions League, 2 EFL Cup)
- Bukayo Saka: 12 (6 Premier League, 6 Champions League)
- Leandro Trossard: 10 (8 Premier League, 2 Champions League)
- Gabriel Martinelli: 10 (8 Premier League, 2 Champions League)
- Declan Rice: 9 (4 Premier League, 4 Champions League, 1 EFL Cup)
Arsenal 2024–25 Top Assisters
- Bukayo Saka: 11 (10 Premier League, 2 Champions League, 1 EFL Cup)
- Martin Ødegaard: 11 (8 Premier League, 1 Champions League, 2 EFL Cup)
- Declan Rice: 10 (7 Premier League, 2 Champions League, 1 EFL Cup)
- Leandro Trossard: 9 (7 Premier League, 2 Champions League)
- Gabriel Martinelli: 5 (4 Premier League, 1 Champions League)
Arsenal 2024–25 Record in All Competitions
- Premier League: P38, W20, D14, L4, GF 69, GA 34, GD +35, Pts 74, Position 2nd
- Champions League: P14, W9, D2, L3, GF 31, GA 10, GD +21, semifinalists
- FA Cup: P1, L1, GF 1, GA 1, third round (lost on penalties)
- Carabao Cup: P5, W3, L2, GF 11, GA 7, semifinalists