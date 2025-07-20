Arsenal 2025 Preseason Squad: New Signing Missing, Exciting Youngsters Included
Some are suggesting 2025–26 is a make-or-break season for Mikel Arteta’s project at Arsenal, after the Spaniard oversaw his fifth straight campaign without silverware.
The Gunners have been proactive in the market, although the aggression of champions Liverpool this summer points towards a stiff title defence from Merseyside. Arsenal are going to have to be drastically improved from last season to claim their maiden championship since 2003–04.
New sporting director Andrea Berta has ensured his fingers have been in plenty of pies, and supporters are hopeful that the striker addition they’ve long craved will soon be announced.
While a little more patience is required to get their sharpshooter of choice through the door, Arsenal’s early summer business means there will be fresh faces involved in their preseason tour of the Far East. The Gunners have spent many of their summers under Arteta in the U.S., but have changed tack in 2025, and will instead be playing three games across Hong Kong and Singapore.
Here’s the 30-player squad Arteta has selected for Arsenal’s tour.
Arsenal’s 30-Player 2025 Preseason Squad
Three summer signings will be in action out in the Far East, but the most recent (and divisive) addition, Noni Madueke, won’t be flying out. Arsenal have encouraged the winger to rest over the coming weeks due to his recent travails at the Club World Cup with Chelsea.
Martin Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga should all make their bows for the club on tour.
Fábio Vieira, who played for Porto at the Club World Cup, hasn’t been included, nor has Reiss Nelson, who spent last season on loan at Fulham. There are otherwise no notable absentees from Arteta’s squad, with Gabriel Magalhães a reassuring inclusion after he missed the end of last season due to a significant hamstring injury.
Breakout starlets Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri are, unsurprisingly, on the plane, while plenty of buzz has been generated over 15-year-old Max Dowman. Declan Rice is among those to wax lyrical over the young creative midfielder, who has trained with the first team and is expected to make his senior debut next season.
Tommy Setford (who signed from Ajax last summer), Alexei Rojas-Fedorushchenko, Josh Nichols, Marli Salmon, Louie Copley, Ismeal Kabia and Andre Harriman-Annous are the other academy players who’ll be keen to make an impression this summer.
Arsenal’s 2025 Asia Tour Fixtures
Date
Opponent
Venue
Wednesday, July 23
AC Milan
Singapore National Stadium
Sunday, July 27
Newcastle United
Singapore National Stadium
Thursday, July 31
Tottenham Hotspur
Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong
Arsenal’s tour kicks off on Wednesday, July 23, against Milan before they take on Newcastle United, then Tottenham Hotspur in the first-ever overseas North London Derby.