Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle: Arteta Rotates Again, Zubimendi Starts
There was a sense of familiarity surrounding the nature of Arsenal’s 1–0 victory over Milan to kick off the Gunners’ pre-season, despite the exuberance of youth and new arrivals.
Mikel Arteta’s side were certainly easing their way into the summer programme, yet they performed with measured control to keep Massimiliano Allegri’s side at arm’s length. In truth, facing up against an Allegri-led outfit in July was always going to be a nice fixture for Arsenal, who didn’t have to exert themselves all that much.
A familiar test now beckons for Arteta’s squad, with Newcastle next to take on the Gunners in Singapore. While the Magpies are currently clouded by Alexander Isak’s desire to leave and enter the tour off the back of a 4–0 defeat at Celtic last week, many are expecting a stiffer test on Sunday.
Here’s how Arsenal could line up for their second leg of their Asia tour.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—The Spaniard had little to do on Wednesday, and he’ll likely share the minutes with new signing Kepa Arrizabalaga again here.
RB: Ben White—White showed signs of life against Milan after a mute 2024–25 season. He should start at right back against Newcastle with Jurrien Timber nursing an injury.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba will be pleased by the addition of Cristhian Mosquera, who will offer the Frenchman respite in pre-season and throughout 2025–26 when necessary.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—The Polish international proved his worth during the back-end of last season, and now looks completely at ease in the Gunners’ sturdy backline.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—The Hale End starlet came on at left back in the week, and it looks like he’ll continue to play in Arsenal’s defence despite some suggesting that Arteta could hand him some opportunities in midfield this summer.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—He ticked things over nicely in the second half on Wednesday, and supporters will want to see more of him this weekend.
CM: Mikel Merino—Merino’s stint as Arsenal’s centre forward has drawn to a close, and he’ll now enjoy the bulk of his minutes in midfield.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The skipper missed from the spot in the post-match penalty shootout against Milan, having come on for the second half. Ødegaard is likely to regain his place in the team here, even if he just plays the opening 45 minutes.
RW: Ethan Nwaneri—The teenager dazzled from a central position in the week, and he could shift to a wider role here and share the load with Bukayo Saka. Nwaneri filled in for the England superstar while he was injured last season.
ST: Kai Havertz—Viktor Gyökeres is a Gooner, but he’s not joined his new teammates just yet. Havertz will continue as Arsenal’s striker here.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Arsenal’s left-sided options currently remain the same, and it’s a toss-up between Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson. The latter sparkled the most against Milan, but he’s also the most likely to leave.