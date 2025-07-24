Six Potential Destinations for Alexander Isak
Alexander Isak has dropped the biggest bombshell of the summer transfer window by reportedly informing Newcastle United of his desire to consider a new challenge.
The 25-year-old has blossomed into one of the world’s most devastating strikers during his time on Tyneside but has seemingly outgrown St James’s Park, turning down the chance to extend his contract as he weighs up a move elsewhere.
An endless list of suitors will now be circling the Sweden international, who is expected to command an eye-watering fee of £120–150 million ($162–203 million).
But where could Isak end up come the end of the transfer window?
Liverpool
Liverpool have been the leading suitors for Isak this summer. The Reds reportedly made a £120 million ($162 million) approach on July 15, before being quickly rebuffed by Newcastle. The Magpies insisted that their prized asset wasn’t for sale, forcing the Reds to turn their attention to Hugo Ekitiké instead.
The Frenchman was originally a target for Newcastle but Liverpool quickly completed a £79 million ($106.8 million) deal, signing the 23-year-old following an exceptional campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt in which he scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists.
Of course, Liverpool have once again been linked with Isak following his recent revelation, despite the fact they have just taken their summer spending to £295 million ($398.8 million) by acquiring Ekitiké.
The Reds would almost certainly need to offload players before recruiting the Scandinavian sharpshooter and there are justifiable question marks over whether they now even need Isak. However, Anfield remains a potential destination for the forward given how much Liverpool appreciate him. It may be a transfer too tempting to ignore for the Premier League champions.
Arsenal
Arsenal are the other club that have been most readily linked with Isak given their desperate need for a new No.9. However, given the finances involved in a deal for the Newcastle man, the Gunners also turned to an alternative in his Sweden teammate Viktor Gyökeres.
Arsenal are now finally on the cusp of finalising a deal for the Sporting CP striker, who has managed 97 goals at club level across the past two campaigns. Gyökeres could be an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad but there will be a sense that the north Londoners have potentially missed out on a superior target due to the sudden Isak development.
It seems extremely unlikely that Arsenal would reignite their interest in Isak given they are coughing up £63.7 million ($86.2 million) for Gyökeres, but there can be no doubting their significant admiration for the striker.
Could Isak move to the Emirates Stadium this summer? Well, stranger things have happened.
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain have proven an orthodox striker isn’t required to win major titles, with the European champions utilising a fluid front three last season that saw Ousmane Dembélé lead the line. However, an elite No. 9 would provide Luis Enrique with an alternative attacking threat next season.
The French giants could comfortably fork out the sizeable sum required to sign the Swede and the prospect of joining the most impressive team in world football right now would almost certainly appeal to Isak. A huge wage increase would be difficult to turn down, too.
While there are no concrete links between the Ligue 1 champions and Isak, they are one of the few clubs on the planet capable of signing the wantaway striker.
Al Hilal
Al Hilal have been searching for a new striker all summer. The Saudi side have been rejected by Victor Osimhen, while there have also been links with Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez. They will now be on high alert after receiving news of Isak’s desire to begin a new chapter.
Much like PSG, money will not be an issue for Al Hilal, who have previously spent mammoth fees on the likes of Neymar, Malcom and Rúben Neves. They would be required to spend a record amount but any deal would prove an enormous coup for the club, and the Saudi Pro League as a whole.
However, there are serious doubts over Isak’s willingness to leave Europe. Given he’s currently in his prime and already has the assurance of UEFA Champions League football at Newcastle United, there’s an expectation he will only leave Tyneside for one of the world’s biggest clubs.
Barcelona
Barcelona are certainly not in a financial position to sign Isak this summer, and they’re already struggling to register new signings. However, should Newcastle keep hold of their No. 14 for another season, Catalonia could become a feasible destination in 2026.
Isak will have just two years remaining on his Newcastle contract come next summer and will likely be even more desperate to depart St James’s Park should he be forced to play another season with the Magpies. That will undoubtedly put Newcastle in a weak bargaining position.
Barcelona, sooner rather than later, must identify their long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, 37 next month. The veteran is still one of Europe’s most clinical forwards but is destined to slow down at some point.
Whether Barça could even afford Isak next summer is unclear given their ongoing financial limitations, but the lure of Camp Nou is incredibly powerful.
Manchester United
Joining Manchester United has never been less appealing. The Red Devils are in permanent crisis and there are few signs of things improving significantly in the near future. They are without European football in 2025–26, finished 15th in the Premier League last term and have a bloated squad of underperforming and overpaid stars.
But to quote United’s band of legends turned pundits: “This is Manchester United we’re talking about.”
No matter their current standing in world football, United have still proven a tempting proposition for top talents in recent years. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are the most recent high-profile additions and it’s not inconceivable that Isak would be drawn to the history and glamour of Old Trafford.
The Red Devils certainly need a new centre forward after the worrying profligacy of Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee, with Isak a dream addition for those of a United persuasion.