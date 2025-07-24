‘You Feel the Greatness’—Cristhian Mosquera Joins Arsenal, Shirt Number Confirmed
Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Valencia centre back Cristhian Mosquera on a long-term contract.
The 21-year-old adds further depth to an Arsenal backline that already boasts the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães and Riccardo Calafiori among others, and will wear the number three shirt in north London.
“It means a lot to me. I’m joining a historic, massive club,” Mosquera told club channels. “When the coach and the sporting director show that belief in you, it really helped convince me to come here. When you arrive here with your family, you really feel the greatness of this place. I’m thrilled to be here.
“It’s true my career has moved faster than expected and I’ve had to mature fast. Coming here is a chance to keep learning and improving. I’ll be working with great players and a top-class coaching staff, so that will help me develop personally.
“I’m a player with a lot of energy. I’m young, so I still have plenty to give. I’m fully motivated and excited. Above all, I want to improve, which will create competition within the squad. I’m really happy.”
Mosquera, who made 82 La Liga appearances for Valencia after graduating from the club's academy, has joined his new teammates on their pre-season tour of Asia, and could play a part in Sunday's clash with Premier League rivals Newcastle United.
Arsenal supporters had inadvertently got a sneak peak of Mosquera's unveiling, after a photo of the player interviewing with the club was accidentally leaked online. The Spaniard joins Noni Madueke, Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Nørgaard in Arsenal's arrivals lounge, and he could soon be joined by Viktor Gyökeres as the Gunners look to conclude a deal with Sporting CP.