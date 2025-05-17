Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle: Premier League
Arsenal can officially confirm their place in the Champions League next season with victory over Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.
The Gunners are currently second in the Premier League table and will guarantee a top-five finish by securing all three points at home to the Magpies. However, given they have lost four of their last five games with Newcastle, they will be taking nothing for granted at the Emirates Stadium.
Mikel Arteta has injury concerns and suspensions to contend with this weekend but will expect a stronger first-half performance than against Liverpool at Anfield last time out. If they can replicate their second-half showing on Merseyside, the home faithful will be happy.
Here is how Arsenal could line up.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya produced some superb saves against Liverpool last Sunday despite conceding twice. He will be aiming for a first clean sheet in ten career appearances against Newcastle.
RB: Ben White—Jurrien Timber is an injury doubt at the weekend having struggled on-and-off with fitness issues in recent weeks, with White likely to deputise in a battle with compatriot Anthony Gordon.
CB: William Saliba—The French defender will be tasked with stifling the relentless Alexander Isak, who has scored twice against the Gunners already this season. If transfer rumours are to be believed, the pair could be teammates next season.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—Riccardo Calafiori‘s return puts Kiwior‘s starting position under threat but the Poland international has likely done enough to keep his place until the end of the term.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Having been presented with Mohamed Salah last weekend, he could face a Jacob Muprhy and Harvey Barnes double-up if Newcastle employ the same system they used against Chelsea.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal need their Norwegian skipper to step up the occasion against a combative Newcastle midfield, with his playmaking abilities crucial to the Gunners unlocking a stern defensive unit.
CM: Jorginho—With Mikel Merino suspended and Declan Rice an injury doubt, Jorginho could start on his final Emirates Stadium appearance. The Italy international is likely moving to Brazil at the end of the campaign.
CM: Thomas Partey—Partey has the unenviable assignment of thwarting Bruno Guimarães, who was on the scoresheet against Chelsea last weekend. He will also have to keep tabs on Sandro Tonali, who also netted against the Blues.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka scored on his comeback from injury at the beginning of April but hasn‘t produced a goal or assist since in the Premier League. He‘ll want to end that drought before the end of the term.
ST: Leandro Trossard—Trossard is a minor injury doubt but with Merino suspended, Gabriel Jesus injured and Kai Havertz only just returning, the Belgian may be forced to play through some pain on Sunday.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli is another with a slight question mark hanging over his head after sustaining a knock at Anfield. If the Brazilian doesn‘t feature, Raheem Sterling or Ethan Nwaneri will likely fill the void.