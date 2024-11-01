Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle United: Premier League
Arsenal faces another tough challenge in the Premier League on Saturday when it travels to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United.
Arsenal faces late squad decisions regarding Gabriel's fitness which could hamper the team's defense against a high-enery Magpies team. Ben White hasn't trained this week, Riccardo Calafiori and Martin Ødegaard won't be fit for the match. If Gabriel is unable to go, Mikel Arteta will likely turn to Jakub Kiwior in defense.
The team's first-choice attack will likely be available as the team needs three points to keep pace with Manchester City.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle United: Premier League (4-4-2)
GK: David Raya—Arsenal's Golden Glove winner hasn't kept a clean sheet since the north London derby in the Premier League.
LB: Jurrien Timber—Timber switches over to the left after Oleksandr Zinchenko started in the Carabao Cup.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—Kiwior slides in centrally having started against both Preston North End and Liverpool.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba's back from suspension and looks to have a clean game containing Alexander Isak.
RB: Thomas Partey—Partey's deputized at right-back multiple times to start the season. After how well Declan Rice played as the midfield base against Liverpool, Partey completes the back four.
LM: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli provides the pace and width down the right hand side to try and stretch the Newcastle defense.
CM: Mikel Merino—The summer signing is growing in confidence and scored his first Arsenal goal last time out.
CM: Declan Rice—Coming off his best performance of the season against Liverpool, Rice anchors the midfield.
RM: Bukayo Saka—A surprise, or not a surprise depending on who you ask, Saka was back for the Liverpool game after suffering an injury with England over the international break. He got some more minutes in the Carabao Cup. He leads the league in assists with seven.
ST: Leandro Trossard—Trossard might be listed as a striker, but Arteta's front two will be dropping back to help
ST: Kai Havertz—The German is Arsenal's top scorer in the league and Arteta's preferred option over Jesus.