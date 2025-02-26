Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Premier League
Arsenal travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Despite Liverpool dropping points twice in recent games, Arsenal's loss to West Ham United last time out saw the Gunners fall 11 points behind Liverpool in the title race. Mikel Arteta's team have played one less game than Liverpool at this point in the season, but injuries and suspensions continue to be a problem.
Nottingham Forest pose a more difficult challenge than West Ham as well considering a win would put Nuno Espirito Santo's side just three points behind Arsenal. Forest have been one of the best stories of the league this season as they've accumulated 47 points so far this season. Manchester City and Newcastle United could move level on points with them if they lose to Arsenal.
For the Gunners, it's about taking it one game at a time and hoping the cards fall in their favor.
Here's what Arsenal's XI could look like against Forest on Feb. 26.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya would move into a tie with Matz Sels for the league lead in clean sheets if he can do so and Arsenal win.
RB: Ben White—White returned against West Ham on the weekend and could be in line for a start.
CB: Gabriel—Arsenal could use a classic Gabriel set piece goal midweek.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba will be eager to keep a clean sheet.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—The Italian starts at left back given Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card against West Ham United.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain must be more impactful given Arsenal's attacking deficiencies.
CM: Thomas Partey—Partey starts as the deepest lying midfielder.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice continues to have a solid season, but contributing more goals would help Arsenal.
RW: Ethan Nwaneri—The 17-year-old came off against West Ham, but Arteta confirmed he was dealing with cramps.
ST: Mikel Merino—The Spaniard should start again, but Arsenal need Martinelli and Saka back as soon as possible.
LW: Leandro Trossard—Trossard will get another start on the left.