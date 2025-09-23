Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Port Vale: Dowman Ready for First Start
There’s no overlooking the pressure on Mikel Arteta to deliver some silverware in 2025–26, especially after the club backed him to the hilt in the summer transfer window.
The Premier League and Champions League are Arsenal’s two priorities, but it may eventually be a case of any trophy will do for the Spaniard as the season develops.
They’ve reached multiple Carabao Cup semifinals under the Spaniard’s watch, but haven’t enjoyed a big Wembley day out in this competition since 2018. Their strength in depth renders them one of the favourites to take Newcastle United’s crown this term, and they have a kind start to their domestic cup journey on Wednesday night.
Here’s how Arsenal could line up against Port Vale in the Carabao Cup third round.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Port Vale (4-3-3)
GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga—Arsenal wisely opted against signing a goalkeeper who isn’t cup-tied for this competition in the summer, with Kepa poised to start in the domestic cups.
RB: Ben White—It was a down 2024–25 for White, and his 2025–26 campaign is yet to kick into gear due to more fitness issues. Arteta will want to hand him some minutes here.
CB: Cristhian Mosquera—Excellent in William Saliba’s absence, Mosquera will ultimately play second fiddle unless the Frenchman gets injured again or his form falls off a cliff.
CB: Piero Hincapié—The Deadline Day arrival missed Sunday’s draw with Manchester City through injury, but Arteta will hope Hincapié is fit enough for a first Arsenal start at Vale Park.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—One of Arsenal’s breakout stars last season has seemingly been demoted at the start of the new season, but there will be chances aplenty for Lewis-Skelly to impress.
CM: Christian Nørgaard—The sturdy summer arrival has also endured an injury setback since joining the club, and remains firmly behind Martín Zubimendi in the depth chart. However, the Dane will offer the Spaniard respite in midweek.
CM: Mikel Merino—Merino never looks comfortable when he’s shifted over the right side of Arsenal’s midfield, but could remain in the starting XI on Wednesday night.
CM: Ethan Nwaneri—Martin Ødegaard is still nursing a shoulder injury, so teenager Nwaneri is a shoo-in to start at Vale Park. He made a name for himself in this competition last season.
RW: Max Dowman—Arsenal’s latest Hale End sensation made plenty of headlines in the summer, and he made his Premier League debut in Gameweek Two. We haven’t seen much of him since, but this is a great opportunity for Dowman to make his first competitive start for the club.
ST: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli’s future may well reside in a central role, and his equaliser on Sunday teased his potential away from the left flank.
LW: Eberechi Eze—Eze’s ability to receive on the half-turn and speed up play was sorely missed in the first half against City, and he made a discernible impact off the bench. While he could start out wide here, Eze will likely find himself drifting inside, even if it’s against Arteta’s wish.